How to get started, what to know

Russian Military Claims Ukrainian Attackers Just Breached Their Border

SERGEY BOBOKAs the lumbering threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, the Russian military claimed that five so-called “saboteurs” were assassinated Monday after crossing into Russia from Ukraine. The report mirrors almost exactly what the Biden administration warned could be “false flags” or trigger points that Russia will respond to as a pretext to launch its invasion. “As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed,