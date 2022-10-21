How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk

Shares of Verizon are not seeing the reaction to its earnings report that AT&T  (T)  did when the latter rallied more than 10% at one point on Thursday.

Verizon  (VZ)  shares instead are moving lower on Friday, falling about 5% after its disappointing quarter.

Earnings fell 7% year over year to $1.32 a share, missing expectations of $1.29 a share. Revenue climbed 4% and barely topped expectations. The company’s post-paid additions missed estimates, too.

On the plus side, the company reiterated its full-year earnings outlook, but that’s not quite as good as the top- and bottom-line beat and raised guidance that AT&T delivered yesterday.