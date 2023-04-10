How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created as a parody of Bitcoin, and has gained significant attention due to its meme-inspired branding and support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. While some see Dogecoin as a promising crypto asset due to its surges in value and growing mainstream acceptance, others warn that it is highly volatile, with billions of new coins being minted each year. Like all cryptocurrency, investing in Dogecoin is risky. Therefore, ensure you do your due diligence before adding this meme coin to your portfolio.

Investing in cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other initial coin offerings (ICOs) is highly risky and speculative, and the markets can be extremely volatile. Consult with a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. This article is not a recommendation by Investopedia or the writer to invest in cryptocurrencies nor can the accuracy or timeliness of the information be guaranteed.

What Is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013 as a joke, making fun of the wild speculation of the crypto market at that time.

Similar to other digital currencies, Dogecoin operates on a blockchain network and is secured by cryptography. A promising feature is its fast transaction speed with low transaction fees, which makes it attractive for micro-transactions. Additionally, the Dogecoin community has a history of supporting charitable causes and individuals, including raising funds for the Jamaican bobsled team, collecting donations to build a well in Kenya, and sponsoring NASCAR driver Josh Wise.

Dogecoin made headlines in February 2023 when one of Elon Musk’s tweets caused a spike in Dogecoin’s price. Additionally, in December 2022, the Dogecoin Foundation announced a new fund of 5 million DOGE (around $345,000 at the time) to support the development of the cryptocurrency’s ecosystem to help ensure the longevity and sustainability of Dogecoin.

How To Buy Dogecoin

In order to buy Dogecoin, users need to create an account on a reputable cryptocurrency exchange, which is a digital marketplace where you can buy, sell, and trade multiple cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin. Once an account is set up and verified, you can deposit funds, either in the form of fiat currency or cryptocurrency.

Here are the steps to help you buy Dogecoin:

Step 1: Sign up for a crypto exchange.

Create an account on a well-known cryptocurrency exchange, such as Coinbase, Kraken, or Binance, by providing information like email address, name, and phone number.

Step 2: Verify your account.

Verify your account with personal details like proof of address. In some cases, you may also need to undergo a Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process.

Step 3: Deposit funds to your account.

You can deposit money into your cryptocurrency account through various methods, such as credit or debit cards, depending on the exchange’s policies, as well as your jurisdiction.

Step 4: Find DOGE, check market price, and buy.

Search for Dogecoin (DOGE) on the exchange, check its market price, and make a purchase. Generally, it takes less than a minute before you can see DOGE in your crypto exchange wallet. After making the purchase, you can transfer your Dogecoin(s) to your other wallets.

Alternative Ways To Buy Dogecoin

An alternative way to buy Dogecoin is through peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplaces that allow you to buy DOGE directly from other individuals instead of using a centralized exchange. These platforms match buyers and sellers and provide a secure escrow system to facilitate the transaction.

One more way of buying DOGE is by exchanging it with other forms of crypto in your wallet. For example, if you have Bitcoin or Ethereum, you can exchange them for Dogecoin on exchanges like Uniswap and Kraken. This method can be faster and more cost-effective than buying DOGE with fiat currency.

Unlike traditional brokerage firms, cryptocurrency exchanges are not members of the Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC). Therefore, unless user terms specify otherwise, investors with cryptocurrency assets commingled on a custodial cryptocurrency exchange could potentially lose their funds as unsecured creditors.

What You Need To Open a Cryptocurrency Exchange Account

To open a cryptocurrency exchange account, you typically need to provide the following documents and information.

Personal Information

Here are some of the key pieces of personal information that a crypto enthusiast may need to provide to open a cryptocurrency exchange account:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Phone number

Email address

Additionally, many cryptocurrency exchanges require users to go through a KYC (Know Your Customer) process to verify their identity. This may involve submitting government-issued identification documents, such as a passport or driver’s license, and a proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Minimum Deposits

The minimum deposit to open a cryptocurrency exchange account varies widely depending on the exchange and the type of account you are opening. Some exchanges require no minimum deposit at all, while others may require a deposit of at least $10, $50, or even $100 or more. The deposit amount may also depend on the payment method you are using.

In addition to the minimum deposit, some exchanges may also require a minimum balance to be maintained in the account to avoid account closure or inactivity fees. These fees can range from a few dollars to several hundred dollars per year, depending on the exchange and the amount of the minimum balance requirement.

Types of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Centralized Exchanges

Centralized exchanges (CEX) are cryptocurrency trading platforms that are operated and controlled by a central authority. They typically require users to create an account in order to trade cryptocurrencies. CEXs are popular because they offer a wide variety of trading pairs, high liquidity, and advanced trading features.

One of the main benefits of centralized exchanges is their high level of security. CEXs typically have strong security measures in place to protect user funds. In addition, CEXs often have customer support teams to assist users with issues such as deposit and withdrawal problems.

Decentralized Exchanges

Decentralized exchanges (DEX) are cryptocurrency trading platforms that operate on a decentralized blockchain network, meaning that they are not controlled by a central authority. Instead, they use smart contracts and blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer trades between users. DEXs are popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts who value privacy, security, and decentralization.

One of the main benefits of DEXs is that they offer a high level of security and privacy. Since DEXs do not hold user funds or personal information, they are less vulnerable to hacking attacks than centralized exchanges. Additionally, DEXs do not require KYC/AML (anti-money laundering) procedures, meaning that users can trade cryptocurrencies without providing personal information.

Hybrid Exchanges

Hybrid exchanges are cryptocurrency trading platforms that combine features of both centralized and decentralized exchanges. They offer the security and privacy benefits of decentralized exchanges, as well as the liquidity and user-friendly interface of centralized exchanges. Hybrid exchanges typically use a decentralized architecture, with trades being executed on a decentralized network. However, they also have a central authority that manages the order book and provides liquidity, which ensures fast and reliable trades.

Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges