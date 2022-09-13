‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’ Acquired By Neon Out Of TiFF – The Hamden Journal

Neon has locked down North American rights to the thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline — a TIFF breakout which had its world premiere as part of the 2022 festival’s Platform category — following a competitive situation.

The film billed as part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of direct action as climate activism, is based on Andreas Malm’s manifesto tackling the climate crisis. It follows a crew of young environmental activists who execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline.

Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) directed from his script written with Ariela Barer (Runaways, Atypical) and Jordan Sjol. Barer stars alongside Kristine Froseth (Sharp Stick), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Jayme Lawson (The Batman), Marcus Scribner (Black-ish), Jake Weary (It Follows), Irene Bedard (Pocahantas) and Olive Jane Lorraine (Jelly).

How to Blow Up a Pipeline was written, cast, financed, and prepped in only seven months with Lyrical Media and Spacemaker financing. The film was produced by Isa Mazzei, Goldhaber, Barer, David Grove Churchill Viste and Adam Wyatt Tate, with production company Chrono. Alex Black and Alex Hughes also served as producers, with Danielle Mandel as co-producer. Jon Rosenberg, Riccardo Maddalosso, Lane, Goodluck, Sjol, Natalie Sellers and Eugene Kotlyarenko served as executive producers. While Neon is planning to unspool the pic in theaters, a release date has not yet been set.

“When we started working on this movie, NEON was a dream distribution partner,” said filmmakers Goldhaber, Barer, Jordan Sjol and Daniel Garber. “They’ve done such incredible work supporting movies that are on the cutting edge of cinema and are constantly thinking of new, out-of-the-box ways to connect audiences and films. We are so lucky to have found a partner that has so passionately engaged with this project, and we could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with them to bring How to Blow Up a Pipeline to theaters across America.”

Neon is a production and distribution company that in just five years, has garnered 18 Academy Award nominations and five wins, including Best Picture, seeing its films gross over $180M at the box office. The company has four films premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, including the recently acquired Laura Poitras documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival; Brett Morgan’s genre-defying David Bowie pic, Moonage Daydream; Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness; and Kore-eda’s Broker, starring Cannes Best Actor winner Song Kang Ho (Parasite). Neon also yesterday announced 2073, a new documentary from Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia which will tackle some of the biggest challenges imperiling our future.