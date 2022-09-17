How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Mater Dei’s Nathaniel Frazier runs the ball against Corona Centennial on Sept. 2. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week (games Friday unless noted).

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. Mililani (Hawaii), 42-14| at JSerra, Sept. 30

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Saturday | vs. Modesto Central Catholic, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Temecula Valley, 58-15 | at Chaparral, Sept. 30

4. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0) def. Lakewood, 42-6 | at Millikan, Sept. 30

5. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 69-49 (Thursday) | at Orange Lutheran, Sept. 30

6. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) def. Alemany, 45-8 | at Leuzinger, Friday

7. CHAMINADE (5-0) def. Loyola, 48-10 |at Alemany, Sept. 30

8. EDISON (5-0) def. San Clemente, 21-16 | at Huntington Beach, Sept. 30

9. NORCO (2-2) lost to Citrus Valley, 43-20 | at Corona Santiago, Friday

10. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2) def. Santa Margarita, 69-49 (Thursday) | at Newport Harbor, Sept. 30

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 37-14 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30

12. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 20-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Sept. 30

13. JSERRA (3-2) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 34-18 | vs. Mater Dei, Sept. 30

14. INGLEWOOD (4-0) vs. Lawndale (at El Camino College), Saturday | at Hawthorne, Sept. 30

15. BISHOP AMAT (3-1) def. Leuzinger, 38-14 | at Damien, Friday

16. WARREN (3-1) def. Culver City, 54-20 | vs. Mayfair, Sept. 30

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (3-2) lost to JSerra, 34-18| vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday

18. YORBA LINDA (5-0) def. Simi Valley, 33-14 | at El Dorado, Sept. 30

19. CYPRESS (4-0) def. Katella, 40-0 (Thursday) | vs. Capistrano Valley (at Western), Friday

20. AYALA (5-0) def. Chino Hills, 20-19 | vs. Citrus Valley, Friday

21. APPLE VALLEY (4-1) def. Silverado, 41-0 | at Serrano, Sept. 29

22. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-1) def. Dos Pueblos, 49-3 | at Ventura, Friday

23. SAN CLEMENTE (4-1) lost to Edison, 21-16 | at Murrieta Valley, Friday

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-2) lost to Gardena Serra, 20-14 | vs. Loyola, Friday

25. CORONA DEL MAR (4-1) def. San Juan Hills, 27-22 (Thursday) | at Fountain Valley, Sept. 29

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.