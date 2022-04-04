How the Saints, Eagles trade impacts the 1st round

How the Saints, Eagles trade impacts the 1st round

by

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have given us yet another blockbuster trade, swapping multiple first-round picks over the next two NFL drafts, and once again shaking up the early going of this year’s event.

In this deal, the Saints are adding a second first-rounder in this year’s draft, while the Eagles get back an extra first-rounder next year, among other early picks.

How could this deal shake up the first round of the the 2022 NFL draft?

Here are our latest projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

3. Houston Texans | Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

21. New England Patriots | Georgia LB Quay Walker

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

24. Dallas Cowboys | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

26. Tennessee Titans | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Georgia S Lewis Cine

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

1

1

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.