How the Saints, Eagles trade impacts the 1st round

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles have given us yet another blockbuster trade, swapping multiple first-round picks over the next two NFL drafts, and once again shaking up the early going of this year’s event.
In this deal, the Saints are adding a second first-rounder in this year’s draft, while the Eagles get back an extra first-rounder next year, among other early picks.
How could this deal shake up the first round of the the 2022 NFL draft?
Here are our latest projections:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker
3. Houston Texans | Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
4. New York Jets | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
5. New York Giants | North Carolina State OL Ickey Ekwonu
6. Carolina Panthers | Alabama OT Evan Neal
7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton
8. Atlanta Falcons | Liberty QB Malik Willis
9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
10. New York Jets (from SEA) | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
12. Minnesota Vikings | Washington CB Trent McDuffie
13. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London
16. New Orleans Saints (from IND via PHI) | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd
19. New Orleans Saints (from PHI) | Ohio State WR Chris Olave
20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
21. New England Patriots | Georgia LB Quay Walker
22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
23. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama WR Jameson Williams
24. Dallas Cowboys | Boston College OL Zion Johnson
25. Buffalo Bills | Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr.
26. Tennessee Titans | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt
28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OL Tyler Smith
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF via MIA) | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson
30. Kansas City Chiefs | Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum
32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Georgia S Lewis Cine
