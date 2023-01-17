How The Fox Drama Ended Its Sixth Season – The Hamden Journal

In one of the stranger coincidences of the 2022-23 TV season, two medical dramas said their goodbyes on Tuesday — New Amsterdam on NBC and The Resident on Fox. It was a series finale for the former; as much as creator/showrunner David Schulner and Executive Producer Peter Horton didn’t think their five-year-old series should be canceled, they had enough time to plan a hopeful ending for the Ryan Eggold starrer.

After six seasons on Fox, The Resident hasn’t been canceled … yet. But Tuesday’s finale dubbed “All Hands On Deck” had all the makings of a final farewell. Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) got his happy ending by declaring his love for Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) came clean about his drug addiction and got to keep his job at Chastain Memorial after saving young Sammie, the granddaughter of Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood).

And the hospital will keep its full funding after Dr. Devi (Anuja Joshi) cured Governor Betz (Stephen Culp) of a bad heart (and some strange gunk in his bowels). Devi becomes the attending physician after Bell realized the symptoms of his M.S. were making it impossible to perform his duties. He hands over the proverbial keys — or in this case, a stethoscope — to her, with his wife Kit Voss (Jane Leaves) standing by.

And how does Devi celebrate? By accepting a proposal from Dr. Pravesh (Manish Dayal)! Lots of hookups in this hospital. Anyway, the episode ends with Hawkins and Sutton sharing a kiss and a final glance from above at the fictitious Atlanta hospital.

The Hamden Journal hears that expectations for a seventh season of The Resident are pretty slim, especially since the 9-1-1 franchise is far more valuable to Fox. Even before this season, the show wasn’t renewed until the 11th hour.

The Resident was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi.