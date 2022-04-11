How the draft works, No. 1 pick predictions, and more

Ahead of tonight’s 2022 WNBA Draft, here are answers to a few frequently asked questions about how the draft works, WNBA eligibility, which players have declared, which WNBA team has first pick, and more.

What time is the WNBA Draft?

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held tonight, Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. ET (TV channel: ESPN). For the first time since 2019, the WNBA Draft will be held in-person at Spring Studios in New York.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: The sad reality of the WNBA Draft

How does the WNBA Draft work?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes will be drafted, though unfortunately, many of them won’t ultimately play in the WNBA.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

It hurts to answer this question. The reality is that many WNBA draftees won’t ultimately play in a WNBA game. That’s because there are just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), and some of those will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

RELATED: The odds of WNBA draftees playing in the league

Who is eligible for the WNBA Draft?

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft OR

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft OR

Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft

International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible so long as they turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: In college basketball, men can be ‘one-and-done.’ Why not the women?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Story continues

A full list of the 108 NCAA athletes who have opted in to the 2022 WNBA Draft can be found below.

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predict that Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin are also expected to be drafted in the first three.

MORE ON RHYNE HOWARD: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime player’ Rhyne Howard headlines prospects at 2022 WNBA Draft

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the list of 12 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Shakira Austin – Ole Miss

Kierstan Bell – Florida Gulf Coast

Rae Burrell – Tennessee

Veronica Burton – Northwestern

Nia Clouden – Michigan State

Elissa Cunane – NC State

Emily Engstler – Louisville

Destanni Henderson – South Carolina

Naz Hillmon – Michigan

Rhyne Howard – Kentucky

Nyara Sabally – Oregon

NaLyssa Smith – Baylor

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime player’ Rhyne Howard headlines prospects at 2022 WNBA Draft

Which team has the first pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The Washington Mystics won the 2022 WNBA draft lottery, but last Wednesday, it was announced that the Mystics had traded the number one overall draft pick to the Atlanta Dream. In exchange, the Mystics received the No 3. overall pick, No. 14 overall pick, plus rights to swap 2023 draft picks.

On Her Turf

“We are very comfortable with all three players that we have ranked as the possible top three picks in the draft,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “We didn’t have any other picks in this draft and now we have #14 to try to find another good young player that can be a part of our future.”

Also ahead of Monday’s draft, the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx made a trade that gives Las Vegas the eighth and 13th overall picks in this year’s WNBA draft. In exchange, the Lynx will receive 2023 draft picks from the Aces.

Here’s the updated list of first-round picks for the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Atlanta Dream (from Washington Mystics) Indiana Fever Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream) Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas) New York Liberty Indiana Fever (from Dallas) Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana) Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York and Seattle) Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle) Indiana Fever (from Minnesota) Las Vegas Aces Connecticut Sun

Here is a list of the NCAA athletes who have opted in to the 2022 WNBA Draft (updated on April 6, 2022):

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the full list of 108 NCAA athletes who have opted in for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

There are more than 108 athletes who are eligible for selection in this year’s WNBA draft; the following list just includes NCAA players who have opted-in (including those who needed to renounce any remaining eligibility). Seniors who exhausted all of their NCAA eligibility were not required to declare for the WNBA draft, though some of them did anyway.

This updated list includes athletes who were still competing or had just finished competing in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament when the WNBA published its initial list last week.

Headlining the new additions are four athletes who competed in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship last week: South Carolina’s Destanni Henderson and UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Evina Westbrook, and Christyn Williams.

New additions are identified in bold.

Faustine Aifuwa – C – LSU

Joanne Allen-Taylor – G – Texas

Amy Atwell – G – Hawaii

Shakira Austin – C – Ole Miss

Ty Battle – F – Delaware

Kierstan Bell – G – Florida Gulf Coast

Arbrie Benson – G – Ball State

Katie Benzan – G – Maryland

Michelle Berry – G-F – TCU

Chloe Bibby – F – Maryland

Jazzmaine “Jazz” Bond – F – North Florida

Araion Bradshaw – G – Dayton

Osh Brown – F – Rutgers

Rae Burrell – G-F – Tennessee

Veronica Burton – G – Northwestern

Brice Calip – G – Missouri State

Nicole Cardaño-Hillary – G – Indiana

Jailin Cherry – G – LSU

Natalie Chou – G – UCLA

Deja Church – G – DePaul

Nia Clouden – G – Michigan State

Jennifer Coleman – G – Navy

Lorela Cubaj – F – Georgia Tech (Italy)

Elissa Cunane – C – NC State

Alana Davis – F – Memphis

Mia Davis – F – Temple

Jordyn Dawson – F – Akron

Jasmine Dickey – G – Delaware

Renetha “Shug” Dickson – G – Rutgers

Maya Dodson – F – Notre Dame

Alexus Dye – F – Tennessee

Queen Egbo – C – Baylor

Jayden Eggleston – F-G – CSU Bakersfield

Emily Engstler – F – Louisville

Amaya Finklea – C – Duke

N’Dea Flye – G – Rocky Mountain

Krystal Freeman – F – Tulane

Jenna Giacone – G – Dayton

Miela Goodchild – G – Duke

Alexis “Lexi” Gordon – G-F – Duke

Vivian Gray – G – Texas Tech

Aleksa Gulbe – F – Indiana

Chelsie Hall – G – Louisville

Sara Hamson – C – BYU

Paisley Harding – G – BYU

Lauren Heard – G – TCU

Lexi Held – G – DePaul

Destanni Henderson – G – South Carolina

Naz Hillmon – F – Michigan

Mya Hollingshed – F – Colorado

CeCe Hooks – G – Ohio

Qadashah Hoppie – G – Texas A&M

Chantel Horvat – G – UCLA

Rhyne Howard – G – Kentucky

Gadiva Hubbard – G – Minnesota

Lexie Hull – G – Stanford

Aahliyah Jackson – G – TCU

Erica “Rosy” Johnson – G – Ohio

Kayla Jones – F – NC State

Masseny Kaba – F – UCF

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen – G – Georgia Tech (Finland)

Chloe Lamb – G – South Dakota

Jordan Lewis – G – Baylor

Kiara Lewis – G – Clemson

Kelsey Marshall – G – Miami

LaShonda Monk – G – Ole Miss

Christina Morra – F – Wake Forest

Que Morrison – G – Georgia

Nancy Mulkey – C – Washington

Bethy Mununga – F – South Florida

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – F – Connecticut

Ali Patberg – G – Indiana

Jaelynn Penn – G – UCLA

Raina Perez – G – NC State

Destiny Pitts – G-F – Texas A&M

Khayla Pointer – G – LSU

Amber Ramirez – G – Arkansas

Taya Robinson – G – VCU

Dor Saar – G – Middle Tennessee

Nyara Sabally – C – Oregon

Courtajia “Tay” Sanders – G – UCF

Chanin Scott – G-F – North Carolina A&T

Aisha Sheppard – G – Virginia Tech

Hannah Sjerven – C – South Dakota

Akila Smith – F – Longwood

Alisia Smith – F – Michigan State

Kianna Smith – G – Louisville

NaLyssa Smith – F – Baylor

Tra’Dayja Smith – G – Longwood

Jenna Staiti – C – Georgia

Iimar’i Thomas – F – UCLA

Sam Thomas – G – Arizona

Taylah Thomas – F – Texas Tech

Lianna Tillman – G – Sacramento State

Amandine Toi – G – Virginia

Moon Ursin – G – Tulane

Lauren Van Kleunen – F` – Marquette

Cierra Walker – G – Gonzaga

Kayla Wells – G – Texas A&M

Evina Westbrook – G – Connecticut

Erin Whalen – G-F – Dayton

Sydne Wiggins – G – SMU

Christyn Williams – G – Connecticut

Jade Williams – F – Duke

Macee Williams – F – IUPUI

Ameshya Williams-Holiday – F – Jackson State

Anna Wilson – G – Stanford

Deja Winters – G – Minnesota

Since the WNBA published its initial 88-athlete list, two athletes also removed their names from consideration (Anastasia Hayes of Mississippi State and Brie Perpignan of Elon).

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: ‘Just chill’ Naomi Girma could make USWNT debut vs. Uzbekistan

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More Women’s Sports News

The sad reality of the WNBA Draft ‘Just chill’ Naomi Girma could make USWNT debut vs. Uzbekistan Three-time Olympian, new mom Resi Stiegler set for quasi-comeback at World…

2022 WNBA Draft: How the draft works, No. 1 pick predictions, and more originally appeared on NBCSports.com