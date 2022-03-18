How the Davante Adams trade impacts the 1st round

Another day, another blockbuster trade in the NFL, as the Green Bay Packers are sending star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for a first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

How will this big move impact the first round of this year’s draft?

Here are our updated projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Houston Texans | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

13. Cleveland Browns | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18. New Orleans Saints | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

21. New England Patriots | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

23. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

24. Dallas Cowboys | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

25. Buffalo Bills | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

26. Tennessee Titans | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

