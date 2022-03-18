How the Davante Adams trade impacts the 1st round

Another day, another blockbuster trade in the NFL, as the Green Bay Packers are sending star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for a first-round pick and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

How will this big move impact the first round of this year’s draft?

Here are our updated projections:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

2. Detroit Lions | Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

3. Houston Texans | Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

4. New York Jets | North Carolina State OL Ikem Ekwonu

5. New York Giants | Alabama OT Evan Neal

6. Carolina Panthers | Liberty QB Malik Willis

7. New York Giants (from CHI) | Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

8. Atlanta Falcons | Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner

9. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

10. New York Jets (from SEA) | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

13. Cleveland Browns | Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

17. Los Angeles Chargers | Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

18. New Orleans Saints | Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

19. Philadelphia Eagles | USC WR Drake London

20. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

21. New England Patriots | Boston College OL Zion Johnson

22. Green Bay Packers (from LV) | Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

23. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State WR Chris Olave

24. Dallas Cowboys | Michigan EDGE David Ojabo

25. Buffalo Bills | Florida CB Kaiir Elam

26. Tennessee Titans | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

28. Green Bay Packers | Tulsa OT Tyler Smith

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

30. Kansas City Chiefs | North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

31. Cincinnati Bengals | Iowa OL Tyler Linderbaum

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Mississippi QB Matt Corral

