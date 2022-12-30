How the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football

Star-Telegram sports editor Dave Ammenheuser ‘s running blog of the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night.

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 and are 1.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) in the NFC East.

The Titans dropped to 7-9, losing their sixth straight games. They trail the AFC South leader Jacksonville (7-8). Those two teams meet Jan. 8 in the season finale to decide the division championship.

All notes in reverse chronological order:

Fourth quarter

TEN 12th possession starts at TEN 9: Titans pick up a couple of first downs, choosing to run the ball as the clock runs out. Cowboys win 27-13.

DAL 11th possession starts at DAL 47: Cowboys gain possession and punt ball to the TEN 9 with 1:50 left.

TEN 11th possession starts at TEN 33: Titans pick up a first down and move into Cowboys territory, but turn the ball over on downs at DAL 47.

DAL 10th possession starts at DAL 40: Cowboys have a rare three-and-out. Punt ball to the TEN 18, add 15 yards for catch interference.

TEN 10th possession starts at DAL 40: On second play, Joshua Dobbs is intercepted by the Cowboys’ Nahshon Wright at DAL 40 with 5:57 left.

DAL 9th possession starts at DAL 25: Cowboys move to the TEN 27 where Brett Maher boots a 45-yard field goal for a 27-13 Dallas lead. 6:24 left.

TEN 9th possession starts at TEN 25: Titans pick up a couple of first downs, move into DAL territory and then stall. Punt into end zone with 9:50 left.

DAL 8th possession resumes at the TEN 47: Cowboys complete a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive that ends with another Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz touchdown pass. This one goes 13 yards. Brett Maher’s extra point gives the Cowboys a 24-13 lead with 11:58 left.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) scores his second touchdown of the game against Tennessee on Thursday.

Third quarter

DAL 8th possession starts at the DAL 25: Cowboys move the ball to the TEN 47 as time expires in the quarter.

TEN 8th possession starts at the TEN 29: Titans march down the field, putting together a 14-play, 71-yard drive that ends on a Josh Dobbs 7-yard pass to Robert Woods for the touchdown. Bullock’s extra point pulls Titans within 17-13 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

DAL 7th possession starts at DAL 11: Cowboys get back on the scoreboard, benefiting by a 51-yard defensive pass interference penalty that came when the Cowboys were at third-and-19 at their own 43. On next play, Dak Prescott connects with Dalton Schultz on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Brett Maher’s extra point extends the Dallas lead to 17-6. 8:48 left in the quarter.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs into the end zone after a catch for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

TEN 7th possession starts at TEN 25: Three-and-out and Titans punt.

Second quarter

TEN 6th possession starts at DAL 41: Dobbs connects with Burks for 30 yards to the DAL 11 with 2 seconds left. Randy Bullock then boots a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half. Cowboys lead 10-6 at halftime.

DAL 6th possession starts at DAL 25: Cowboys take advantage of a TEN defensive holding penalty to get close to field goal territory until Dak Prescott has his third turnover of the half (second interception) when Kevin Byard intercepts him again, returning the ball to the DAL 41 with 13 seconds left. Interception No. 14 for Prescott.

TEN 5th possession starts at TEN 36: With big 33-yard pick up on first down (pass from Josh Dobbs to Julius Chestnut), Titans put together a scoring drive that ends after 7 plays, 41 yards on a Randy Bullock 37-yard field goal with 1:04 left in the half. Cowboys lead 10-3. 1:12 left in half.

DAL 5th possession starts at DAL 8: Cowboys drive to the DAL 36 when they turn the ball over again. Prescott is intercepted by TEN’s Kevin Byard (bounced off Cowboys’ tight end Peyton Hendershot). 3:33 left in the half. Another interception for Prescott (No. 13 this season). Another one that really wasn’t his fault.

TEN 4th possession starts at TEN 48: Three-and-out and Titans punt again. Punt to DAL 8. Fair catch.

DAL 4th possession starts at DAL 31: Cowboys give the ball back on their ensuing possession as Dak Prescott fumbles the snap and it’s recovered by the Titans’ Tart at the TEN 48. with 8:03 remaining in the half.

TEN 3rd possession starts at TEN 25: The Titans get on the scoreboard, putting together a nice drive until QB Josh Dobbs fumbles and is recovered by the Cowboys’ Fowler at the DAL 31.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts to a fumble that the team recovered against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

DAL 3rd possession continues: Brett Maher boots a 36-yard field goal on the first play of the quarter. Cowboys lead 10-0.

First quarter notes

DAL 3rd possession starts at DAL 35: Cowboys move the ball to the TEN. Fourth down as time expires in the quarter.

TEN 2nd possession starts at TEN 25: Three-and-out, Titans punt to the Cowboys. Turpin returns to the DAL 35. 3:37 remaining in the quarter.

DAL 2nd possession starts at DAL 40: Cowboys march 60 yards to take the lead, the last yard on a Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run. Brett Maher’s extra point gives the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 4:36 left in the quarter.

TEN 1st possession starts at TEN 13: Titans pick up a first down on their first play, then drive fizzles at TEN 19,

DAL 1st possession starts at DAL 25: Cowboys pick up a first down, but drive stalls at DAL 49. Punt to TEN 13.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) warms up before before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Scoring plays

FIRST QUARTER

DAL: Ezekiel Elliott, 1-yard run (Brett Maher kick). 4:36. Cowboys lead 7-0

SECOND QUARTER

DAL: Brett Maher, 36-yard field goal. 14:56. Cowboys lead 10-0

TEN: Randy Bullock, 37-yard field goal. 1:04. Cowboys lead 10-3

TEN: Randy Bullock, 29-yard field goal. 0:00. Cowboys lead 10-6

THIRD QUARTER

DAL: Dalton Schultz, 6-yard pass from Dak Prescott (Brett Maher kick). 8:48. Cowboys lead 17-6

TEN: Robert Woods, 7-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs (Randy Bullock kick). 2:04. Cowboys lead 17-13

FOURTH QUARTER

DAL: Dalton Schultz, 10-yard pass from Dak Prescott (Brett Maher kick). 11:58. Cowboys lead 24-13

DAL: Brett Maher, 45-yard field goal. 6:24. Cowboys lead 27-13

Cowboys inactives

#15 Will Grier (QB)

#18 Jalen Tolbert (WR)

#20 Tony Pollard (RB)

#37 Trayvon Mullen (CB)

#41 Markquese Bell (S)

#55 Leighton Vander Esch (LB)

#83 James Washington (WR)

Titans inactives

#22 Derrick Henry (RB)

#26 Kristian Fulton (CB)

#29 Josh Thompson (DB)

#37 Amani Hooker (S)

#53 Dylan Cole (LB)

#78 Nicholas Petit-Frere (OL)

#96 Denico Autry (DL)

#98 Jeffery Simmons (DL)

COWBOYS at TITANS

When: Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Nissan Stadium

TV: Amazon Prime, KDFW (Fox 4.1)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -9.5

Last meeting: The Titans beat the Cowboys 28-14 at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 5, 2018. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 8-7.