How the Chiefs attacked Steelers coverage — and what is says about their Super Bowl chances

October feels like a lifetime ago.

While that statement could be applied to life in general,it can certainly be applied to the NFL. Back in October, the Kansas City Chiefs were at the bottom of the AFC West. Sure, they were among a cluster of teams with either 4-2 or 3-3 records, but there were concerns about the Chiefs.

Many were on the defensive side of the football, as that unit looked like a true liability. But concerns over the defense bled into the offense, as Patrick Mahomes and company seemed to have a serious problem.

Two-deep safety coverages.

Teams were playing with two-deep safeties against them, whether Cover 2, Cover 4 (quarters) or Cover 6 (quarter-quarter-half) and forcing the Chiefs to either try and throw deep against those looks, settle for underneath options, or even run the football.

It was working.

Now, since then the Chiefs have started to figure out how to attack these defense. Part of the adjustment has come thanks to what the defense has figured out, as that unit has shored itself up. Mahomes feels he can settle for easier throws and checkdowns now and not turn every throw into a touchdown. Part of it was also the idea that Kansas City did not, as some argued, really have a problem.

However, down the stretch the Chiefs offense looked more like the unit we were expecting to see when the season began. That was true again on Sunday night, as Kansas City dismantled the Pittsburgh Steelers by a final score of 42-21.

While the Chiefs got off to a slow start, and actually trailed early in the game, their offense got on a role and did not stop. After punting on three of their first five possessions, and turning the ball over on the other two, Kansas City scored a touchdown on their next six possessions to pull away.

Looking at their passing game, the Chiefs seemed to have an answer, particularly as they pulled away, for whatever the Steelers threw at them.

Attacking single-high coverage

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Entering Sunday night, an interesting element to watch was how Pittsburgh would try and defend the Chiefs’ passing game. During the season, the Steelers ran single-coverages (Cover 1/Cover 3) on 282 passing plays, 11th-most in the league according to charting data from Sports Info Solutions.

By contrast, the Steelers were in split-safety looks — Cover 2, Cover 2-Man, Cover 4 (Quarters) and Cover 6 (Quarter-Quarter-Half) — on 174 snaps, 25th most in the league.

In the Week 16 meeting between these two teams, the Steelers were in those split-safety coverages on 15 passing plays, and in single-high on 13 passing plays.

So the Chiefs probably expected to see a mix, and they were ready.

On this touchdown from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill, the Steelers are in single-high coverage. The Chiefs empty the formation, putting Jerick McKinnon and Travis Kelce in a stack-slot on the left, and Hill is the middle receiver in the trips to the right. Hill runs a vertical route, while Kelce and McKinnon run a quick Flat-7 Smash concept.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is the deep safety, and while he gets put in a bind by the concept and the quarterback:

On this play Kansas City again uses a stack-slot alignment, this time with Hill and Mecole Hardman aligned to the left. Mahomes carries out a run fake and retreats into the pocket, while Hardman runs an out-and-up along the left side of the field. That draws the cornerback, allowing Hill to settle down underneath. Even with pressure in his face, Mahomes is able to drill in this throw to move the chains.

Of course, given the consternation earlier in the year regarding the Chiefs and split-safety looks, it was important for Kansas City to be able to attack those coverages as well.

That is where some of their biggest plays were created.

Attacking split-safety coverages

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing game hit on a number of big plays against the two-deep coverages that had been vexing them all season long.

One of the first came late in the first quarter, with the game knotted at zero. Kansas City faced a 3rd and 11, and the Steelers ran a Cover 2 coverage with an invert to one side of the field. Mahomes, reading it out, drilled in a curl route to Demarcus Robinson away from the safety dropping down underneath, and in front of the cornerback dropping deep:

The Steelers are in Cover 2 on this play, and once more Hill is the middle receiver in the trips formation to the left. He runs a deep corner route, angling first towards the middle of the field — where he could split the safeties — before breaking back to the outside. That still draws the attention of both safeties, and with good reason.

Meanwhile, Kelce (aligned as the inside trips receiver) runs a crossing route working from left to right.

Mahomes, seeing the coverage initially as well as a flash of pressure off the right edge, starts to slide in the pocket. That draws the eyes of Tre Norwood, who is in the middle of the field covering Kelce. Norwood flattens his feet for an instant, while Kelce continues sprinting across the turf. That little bit of separation is all Mahomes needs, as he hits his tight end who finishes the play for a touchdown.

The Kansas City offense was firing on all cylinders Sunday night, against a variety of coverages. Now they’ll square off against a Bills team that was also putting up points in bunches next weekend. Should be a fun one.

