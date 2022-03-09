How the ban on Russian oil imports could impact gas prices, Russia’s war in Ukraine

Reuters

Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low on soft risk sentiment

The Canadian dollar on Tuesday fell to its lowest level this year against the greenback as the United States banned Russian oil imports, adding to an uncertain outlook for the global economy. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2885 to the greenback, or 77.61 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 22 at 1.2901. “It has generally been a day characterized by soggy risk sentiment revolving around the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.