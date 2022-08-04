How Tesla Stock Can Rally to $1,000

Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report stock has been on fire. The stock is roughly flat on Thursday, but the automaker has quietly strung together a massive recent rally.

If Tesla stock finishes higher on Thursday, it will mark its seventh straight daily gain. The shares have already rallied in 14 of the past 16 trading sessions.

In all, the shares have rallied more than 20% from last week’s low and more than 50% from the May low. The move comes ahead Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting tonight — the one in which investors will vote on whether to approve a 3-for-1 stock split.