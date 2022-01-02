How teams fared in bowl season

The 12 other SEC schools have taken the field for their initial bowl games, the two remaining being the Texas Bowl and the CFP National Championship.

LSU and Kansas State won’t kick off their game until Jan. 4, on Jan. 10 the two SEC powers will have their rematch in the CFP National Championship game. The two teams that commanded the No. 1 and No. 2 spots for most of the season will lay it all out on the table.

Through the first 11 bowl games, the SEC sits at 5-6. The 13th team that would have played in a bowl game was Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl but they opted out and were replaced by Rutgers.

A look back at how the SEC fared in their bowl game slate:

Army vs Missouri: Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas (Amon G. Carter Stadium)

The first SEC bowl game involved the Missouri Tigers and the Army Black Knights, it didn’t go in the SEC’s favor as the service academy hit a field goal to get the win. Not the way Missouri thought they would end the season.

Result: Army 24, Missouri 22

Central Florida vs Florida: Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida (Raymond James Stadium)

After taking a 10-9 lead into halftime, it was all UCF in the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators finished a disappointing season with a 6-7 record after an Isaiah Bowser touchdown put the Golden Knights ahead. The 54-yard touchdown pass from Mikey Keene put it away.

Result: UCF 29, Florida 27

Houston vs Auburn: Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28

Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK

Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama (Protective Stadium)

Auburn was looking to send their team into the offseason on a positive note. However, the Houston Cougars had other ideas in the Birmingham Bowl. After former LSU QB TJ Finley found Kobe Hudson for the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, Clayton Tune would respond late in the fourth quarter. Another rough offseason coming for Auburn after finishing 6-7.

Story continues

Result: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Texas Tech vs Mississippi State: Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee (Liberty Stadium)

Former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach now with Mississippi State was looking to knock off his former team. However, his offense never showed up in this game as the Red Raiders ran away with the game in the second half.

Result: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

North Carolina vs South Carolina: Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina (Bank of America Stadium)

This game was never really close as the South Carolina Gamecocks got the SEC on the board with a border war victory over North Carolina. Dakereon Joyner was a perfect 9-9 for 160 yards and one touchdown in this game. Then head coach Shane Beamer got the Mayo bath.

Result: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Purdue vs Tennessee: Music City Bowl on Dec. 30

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)

After the Vols built a 21-7 first-quarter lead, the Boilermakers owned the second quarter as they raced out to a 23-21 lead at the half. The two teams traded scores and it appeared that Purdue would win following a 70-yard touchdown pass from Aiden O’Connell.

Tennessee would tie it up in the closing minutes of the game to force overtime but it only postponed the inevitable as Purdue kicked a game-winning field goal after holding Tennessee. Some view the ending as controversial but ideally, they should have been called for a penalty when they tried to pull Jaylen Wright into the end zone. The two teams combined for over 1,200 yards of offense and 93 points.

Result: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 (OT)

Cincinnati vs Alabama: CFP Semifinal on Dec. 31

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

In the first of two CFP semifinals, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business with the top Group of Five school, Cincinnati. The Tide ran over them early behind Brian Robinson Jr, who set an Alabama bowl game record with 204 rushing yards.

Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns on 17/28 passing with one interception. Ja’Corey Brooks and Shane Bolden stepped up for an injured John Metchie. Defensive MVP Will Anderson Jr showed why he should have been invited to the Heisman ceremony as he wrecked the Bearcats offensive plan up front.

Result: Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Michigan vs Georgia: CFP Semifinal on Dec. 31

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

In the nightcap, the Georgia Bulldogs flexed their muscles against the Big Ten Champions. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was surgical as they carved up the Michigan defense on Friday night. He threw three touchdown passes to three different Bulldogs to give them all the offense they needed.

The Wolverines offense wasn’t up to the task of dealing with the physical UGA defense. They would also lose the turnover battle, 3-0. The talent gap was too significant for them to overcome without help. They were able to score a touchdown after the game was decided.

Result: Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Penn State vs Arkansas: Outback Bowl on Jan. 1

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida (Raymond James Stadium)

For the second time during bowl season, the SEC found themselves in Raymond James Stadium. This time it was the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions. It was a defensive slugfest in the early going as the Nittany Lions clung to a 10-7 lead at the half.

The Razorbacks got the ball rolling in the third quarter as they scored 17 unanswered points to secure the victory. KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders combined for 189 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns. They averaged 5.7 yards per attempt on their way to the victory.

Result: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Iowa vs Kentucky: Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)

It was a defensive affair for the Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The two teams combined for 16 points over the first 30 minutes of the game. The Hawkeyes were able to generate touchdowns on back-to-back drives to take the lead at 17-13.

With just 3:21 to go, the Wildcats offense led by Will Levis needed to go the length of the field to pull this comeback victory off. It worked out well when Levis found Wan’Dale Robinson for 52 yards that put them at the one-yard line. After a false start, Chris Robinson punched it in. DeAndre Square picked off Spencer Petras with just 0:48 to secure the win. Robinson was named MVP after hauling in 10 passes for 170 yards.

Result: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Baylor vs Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana (Caesars Superdome)

It was a tough night for the Ole Miss Rebels in the Big Easy. Early on in the game they lost starting quarterback Matt Corral to an ankle injury. The offense never really got rolling.

It was 7-0 Baylor at halftime and the Rebels would tie it up in the third quarter. However, Gerry Bohanan and the Bears broke through with two touchdowns to seal the victory.

Result: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

1

1