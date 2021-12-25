How stars are celebrating Christmas

Another year, another bittersweet holiday season during an ongoing pandemic. But celebrities like Chelsea Handler are helping us find some joy and humor.

The comedian, who recently coupled up with boyfriend Jo Koy, is giving fans advice on how to respond when family members ask that dreaded question about one’s relationship status.

“For everybody gearing up to sit around holiday dinner tables with your family firing question after question about your love life, this one’s for you,” Handler, 46, captioned a Dec. 24 video of herself with Koy, 50, by her side on Instagram. “Be patient, invest in yourselves, and tell your families to shut … up.”

“You will find your own @jokoy in your own time. I didn’t believe that before Jo, but I know it now,” Handler continued, joking that “you’ll also start dressing alike” as the two are seen wearing olive green duds.

Handler and Joy made their relationship Instagram official in September.

More: How to navigate those uncomfortable questions at your holiday dinner table

Omicron doesn’t need to ruin the holidays: Here’s what you need to know about rapid tests

In the video posted on Christmas Eve, Handler elaborated on her message for “anyone who is single and doesn’t want to be.”

She advised becoming “the best version of yourself to prepare yourself for the person that you’re going to end up with.”

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy attend the People’s Choice Awards on December 7, 2021.

“Because when you invest in yourself, you start to attract all the goodness and all the people that are in your life and you start to look at everybody with a different lens,” Handler said hugging Koy and giving him a kiss, adding “and that’s how I found the person standing in front of me all this time.”

How else are celebs celebrating this Christmas?

Need something merry to watch?: Best Christmas movies ever, ranked (from ‘Home Alone’ to ‘Elf’)

Ultimate Christmas music guide: 50 of the best songs to get you into the holiday spirit

Story continues

Jill Biden shares simple, sweet holiday message

First Lady Jill Biden posted a bright holiday photo Christmas Day. “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!” she wrote in a tweet.

Barack Obama celebrates the day with picture of dog Sunny

Even former presidents need help celebrating the holiday. Thank goodness man’s best friend could oblige.

“Merry Christmas, everybody!” Barack Obama tweeted with a photo of his dog Sunny. “This year, I got a little help spreading holiday cheer from Sunny. Wishing you all a peaceful and joyful holiday season with the ones you love.”

Prince William, Duchess Kate pen tweet honoring healthcare workers

Prince William and Duchess Kate are thinking of healthcare workers this Christmas and signed a sweet tweet to that affect. “This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned,” the Duke and Duchess wrote on Twitter. “From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you.”

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla join other royals at church

Elsewhere in the royal family: Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and other members of the royal family spent part of their Christmas at St. George’s Chapel this year.

“Earlier today, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall joined The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” Clarence House announced in a tweet. “Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas.” Charles and Camilla were set to join Queen Elizabeth II for lunch.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade enjoy Christmas in Hawaii

Dreaming of a Hawaiian Christmas? Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and daughter Kaavia James are living it.

Victoria, David Beckham stun in family photo

The Beckham family just can’t take a bad photo, apparently. Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the family of six on Christmas: “Christmas kisses from the Beckhams!”

The Kardashians get cozy

Some (but not all) of the Kardashian clan got together for the holidays this year, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner (plus kids!)

Jamie Dornan jumps into the ocean – with only his underwear

If Jamie Dornan asked for clothes this Christmas, he sure wasn’t wearing any in his latest Instagram video.

The “Belfast” star shared a clip of himself saying “Merry Christmas” quickly before jumping into the ocean clad only in his underwear. “Merry Christmas from the West. 🥶 🏊‍♂️ 🇮🇪 #forgotmytogs,” the caption reads. “Togs” means clothes, according to our hasty Google search.

Here’s to forgetting more often.

Renee Elise Goldsberry belts it out

The “Girls5Eva” and “Hamilton” actress (and singer) posted a video of her singing while her children opened presents Christmas Day – with all wearing matching “Grinch” onesies, it seems, including her husband – plus a family portrait.

JoJo, Dexter Darden engaged: ‘I said YESSS’

JoJo had a lot to celebrate this Christmas. Like, an engagement!

“Forever with YOU? Sign me UP,” wrote the 31-year-old singer on Instagram, announcing her engagement in a joint post with actor Dexter Darden, 30. “Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

Darden replied in a comment: “thank you for being my forever.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has another COVID Christmas

Things were slightly less merry and bright for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his family this Christmas.

“Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours” the actor wrote in an Instagram post, which featured him and husband Justin Mikita wearing masks and their son turned around ogling the Christmas tree. “We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!”

Eric Stonestreet of ‘Modern Family’ honors late father

Eric Stonestreet, former “Modern Family” star, helped deliver 600 hams in Leavenworth, Kansas, to honor his father, Vince, who died Nov. 17. “One of the many cool and generous things he liked to do was randomly give people a ham around the holiday season,” he wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “I reached out to @farmlandfoods to see if maybe they would give us a deal on, or match a purchase of hams. Their response was; no but how about if we GIVE you 600 hams!? Yes, SIX HUNDRED!!!”

Florence Pugh has ‘horrific hangover’

Sounds like Florence Pugh had a rough night. But she seems like she’s shaking it off.

“Tweezers, foot masks, a hairbrush and snake print leggings… and a horrific hangover. What more could a girl ask for?!” she wrote on Instagram. “Christmas morning stocking time is so far- the best. Merry Christmas from Pugh’s to you, kisses kisses kisses.”

Don Lemon goes for the throwback: ‘My how time flies’

CNN anchor Don Lemon shared a series of cute throwback photos. He wrote on Instagram: “Merry Christmases past. Makes us appreciate the present. My how time flies.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives back to homeless veterans

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early,” Schwarzenegger wrote on social media Wednesday, sharing photos of himself donating 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area.

“The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA,” he wrote. “It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.” In a follow-up tweet he thanked nonprofit organization Village for Vets for arranging the homes, Veteran Affairs secretary Denis McDonough, American Veterans (AMVETS) and “everyone who worked with us and made this possible.”

“We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem,” Schwarzenegger wrote.

Nochebuena: Why many Hispanic, Latinx and Filipino families celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve

Reese Witherspoon is right ‘where I want to be’

It looks pretty cozy over at Reese Witherspoon’s house. The actress shared sweet, festive Christmas Eve photos of sons Tennessee, 9, and Deacon, 18, and daughter Ava, 22, along with husband Jim Toth via Instagram. “Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other’s company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours,” she wrote.

And her favorite holiday tradition? Decorating gingerbread houses.

John Travolta is bringing cheer in Maine

To snow they go! On Instagram, John Travolta shared a home video made by his daughter Ella, 21, which pictured the family, including Travolta’s son Ben, 11, heading to chilly Maine on a private plane for the holidays. “These are my carry ons!” says a smiling Ella, holding rolls of festive wrapping paper before boarding.

It looked like a cheery Northeast gathering for the trio, with pups, guitars and outdoor fire pits. Travolta shares Ella and Ben with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020.

‘Waitress’ cancels final Broadway shows amid omicron surge: Here’s what else is canceled, postponed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jill Biden, Gabrielle Union and more stars celebrate Christmas