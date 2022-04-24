How should Nets unlock Kevin Durant vs. Celtics? Draymond Green weighs in

What should Nets do to unlock Durant vs. Celtics? Draymond weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have done an incredible job containing Kevin Durant … so far.

The Nets star has struggled mightily (by his standards) through two games of Brooklyn’s first-round NBA playoff series against Boston. He’s shooting just 31.7% (13 for 41) with 12 turnovers in those two games and went a career-worst 0-for-10 from the floor in the second half of the Nets’ Game 2 loss at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Boston has managed to fluster Durant by playing extremely physical and running multiple defenders at the All-Star forward every time he touches the ball. That defensive game plan has impressed one of Durant’s former teammates, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“I’ll give Boston a lot of credit on the way they defended Kyrie (Irving) and KD, but in particular, KD,” Green said Friday on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “K just looked like he couldn’t find a rhythm.”

Green knows what Durant is capable of, however: He watched Durant win two NBA Finals MVP awards during their three seasons together in Golden State. So, Green believes Durant will find success against the Celtics sooner than later — especially if the Nets make a few adjustments.

“I was very shocked that they had him bringing the ball up so much,” Green observed. “Because guys were just getting into him at half court and climbing into his dribble, and it looked to make him a little uncomfortable.

“Now, I wouldn’t expect that if I’m Boston going into the next game. You get one, but you ain’t locking that guy down for a whole series.”

The Celtics have had very active hands on Durant, picking his pocket on several occasions off the dribble. So, Green believes the Nets should use Durant off the ball more, running screens for the superstar forward to help him find his shot rather than making him work to create his own offense.

“I expect Brooklyn to put KD in more pindowns where he’s catching the ball at the free throw line and at the elbow area, because good luck stopping him,” Green added.

Durant is one of the best pure scorers in the league, so the Celtics shouldn’t bank on repeat performances of Games 1 and 2. But if Boston can continue to make life difficult for Durant on both ends of the floor, that should play to their advantage in wearing down the 33-year-old over the course of this series.

