How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively talk to their kids about what’s going on in Ukraine

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are an open book with their children, especially when it comes to matters around the Ukraine invasion.

Reynolds — who shares daughters James, 7, and Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Lively — recently gave an interview with Extra about how they navigate conversations with their kids about the happenings of the world.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, parents of three daughters, say they’re an open book when it comes to talking with their kids about the world’s problems. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

“We don’t shy away from anything if they have questions,” Reynolds said. “Anytime there’s anything out there that’s, like, a big news story, something that is epic and historic — and God knows we’ve had a lot of those over the last four or five years.”

He continued, “I usually just say, ‘Do you have any questions about this?’ I don’t really feel at that age it’s a good idea to just inject my own sort of perspective or narrative on that. I just want to know what they’re feeling and thinking, and that tends to work out all right.”

The Hollywood power couple has used its platform in recent weeks to help thousands of displaced Ukrainian citizens amid the invasion of their country by Russia.

Last month, Reynolds and Lively pledged to match up to $1 million in donations to humanitarian charity UNHCR.

“In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries,” Reynolds wrote in February, just a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine. “They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

Lively later added her own thoughts on Instagram, writing, “[Reynolds] and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000.”

“@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours,” she added. “@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families.”

The couple is part of a growing list of of celebrities who have raised awareness of the conflict — including Angelina Jolie, Mark Ruffalo, Priyanka Chopra and Oprah.

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.