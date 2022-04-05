How Russian military history can help us understand where Ukraine war might be heading

Reuters Videos

Mariupol’s dead collected by Russia-backed troops

STORY: A local resident, whose mother was killed, said she was planting tulips to raise her spirits.”What else should I do now, just lie down and wait? We already have somebody lying over there. Waiting to be collected,” she said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday (April 5) said Ukraine’s efforts to push back Russian troops from Mariupol were facing difficulties.In a televized interview with local media, Zelenskiy said the military situation in the southern port city was “very difficult.”