How reported new 2023-24 NBA CBA impacts Warriors’ spending, roster

Donte DiVincenzo has been a revelation for the Warriors this season, and they were able to sign him using part of the $6.5 million Taxpayer Mid-Level exception last summer.

But under terms of the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Friday night, citing sources, the Warriors might not have access to the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception in future seasons.

Wojnarowski reported that the league wants to reign in the spending of certain teams, including the Warriors, so the new CBA will include another luxury tax apron — $17.5 million above the luxury tax line, per Wojnarowski — and when a team breaches that threshold, they will lose the Taxpayer Mid-Level exception.

That would be a big blow to the Warriors, who have a lot of salary tied up in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, presuming he opts into his $27.6 million option for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The NBA confirmed a short time later that they have reached a tentative agreement with the National Basketball Players Association on the new CBA and details officially will be revealed soon.

Per Spotrac, the Warriors are more than $39 million over the $150,267,000 luxury tax line this season. But those numbers go up next season. With Poole and Wiggins’ new extensions kicking in, the Warriors are projected to be around $49 million over the $162 million luxury tax threshold.

So the Warriors’ front office has a lot of decisions to make this offseason. If they choose to keep the roster together, with Green in tow, they likely will have to fill out the roster with veteran minimum contracts.

The new tax apron also could force the Warriors to part ways with Green or other high-priced players on the roster.

The reaction from Warriors players, coaches and management over the next few days should be fascinating.

