How rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion ended up in ‘She-Hulk’

Warning: She-Hulk spoilers ahead.

The cameos have come fast and furiously through the first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

We all knew Mark Ruffalo would play a significant role as Bruce Banner, cousin to star Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters. But there’s also been prominent appearances by Abomination (Tim Roth) and Wong (Benedict Wong), with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) still to come.

This week’s episode introduces not necessarily a major Marvel Cinematic Universe player (yet?), but only one of the biggest hip hop stars in the world: Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper-turned-actress born Megan Pete plays herself, though prior to appearing we find out she’s being impersonated by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard, scamming Jen’s smarmy legal rival Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a catfishing scheme.

“There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” Stallion, turning up toward the end of the episode, announces as Bukowski takes the Light Elf to trial. In the episode’s post-credits scene, Jen engages in a full-on twerk-off with the “Hot Girl Summer” and “Savage” rapper.

In interviews with Yahoo Entertainment (watch above), director/executive producer Kat Coiro and star Maslany explained how Stallion was recruited to the show — and what it was like to work (er, twerk) with her.

“The role was scripted as a beautiful celebrity who never in a million years would date Dennis Bukowski. Those were the parameters,” Coiro says. “And Jameela Jamil [who costars as the villainous influencer Titania] had actually worked with Megan and brought her up very casually and we all lost our minds.

“Not only is Megan beautiful and talented, but she’s also this incredibly powerful, strong women who is very, very bold. So thematically she fit into She-Hulk. Then we discovered that Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan.”

Maslany, obviously, was thrilled — especially when it came to the episode’s final moment.

“[It was] the dream,” the actress says. “An absolute dream. I can’t believe that I got to do that. I couldn’t believe it in the moment. I’ve been training my whole life for a moment like that.

“She’s a genius. It was amazing.”

— Video produced by Kyle Moss and edited by Jason Fitzpatrick

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

Watch our full cast interview: