How Rafael Devers, other Red Sox fared in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

How Devers, other Red Sox fared in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stars were out Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez represented the Boston Red Sox at this year’s Midsummer Classic. Devers got the start at third base while Bogaerts and Martinez came off the bench for the American League.

Here’s how all three Red Sox stars fared, plus how a few former Sox standouts performed.

Rafael Devers

The Red Sox third baseman only got one at-bat in the 2022 All-Star Game, working a walk in the first inning against L.A. Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw. He was replaced by Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning.

On the bright side for Boston fans, the two-time All-Star gets the chance to rest the sore back he’s been dealing with over the last couple of weeks. He’ll hope to be back to 100 percent when the Red Sox return to action on Friday.

Xander Bogaerts

Bogaerts stepped up to the plate against Arizona Diamondbacks southpaw Joe Mantiplu in the sixth inning. The veteran shortstop struck out in his lone at-bat.

J.D. Martinez

Martinez pinch-hit for Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera in the seventh inning. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams got Boston’s designated hitter to strike out, then Martinez grounded out to third in the ninth.

Former Red Sox

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) went 1-for-1 with an RBI for the National League.

Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City Royals) grounded out to the shortstop and struck out in his two at-bats.

Martin Perez (Texas Rangers) pitched a perfect inning for the AL.

Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) grounded out to the second baseman in the seventh inning and struck out in the ninth.

The American League edged out the National League, 3-2.