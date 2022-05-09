How Predators’ Ryan Johansen felt after Darcy Kuemper took stick to face: ‘Sick to my stomach’

When Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen watched Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper collapse onto the ice Saturday afternoon, hockey was put on hold.

With just under a minute left in what turned out to be a 7-3 victory in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series for the Avalanche, Johansen’s stick somehow was shoved into an opening in Kuemper’s mask as the former battled for position with Nathan MacKinnon.

Kuemper began to skate toward the bench before collapsing. He did not return but was at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, a day before his team was to go for the sweep of the Predators, who fell behind 3-0 in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Kuemper’s eye was OK and that he could play Monday if the swelling subsided, though Kuemper was not on the ice with the rest of the team.

“Got real sick to my stomach, just from looking back and seeing him skating to the bench and then dropping again,” Johansen said. “It’s not a good feeling. I hope everyone knows there’s zero intention of something like that happening. Just a freak accident.

“Definitely put a smile on my face hearing it could just be a little scratch with some swelling.”

It wasn’t the first time a stick as found its way inside Kuemper’s mask. A similar play happened in 2019 when he was with the Arizona Coyotes.

Johansen said he wasn’t aware at first that his stick caused the injury. He quickly realized it, though, as he stood along the boards and watched a replay.

“Once I skated off, I was like, ‘Whoa, I think that was my stick. Oh, crap,'” Johansen said.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) gets hit in the face with a stick during the first period of Game 3 of a first-round playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Those last two words from Johansen could be applied to the Predators’ position in this series. They’ve been outscored 16-6 so far. Penalties and their penalty kill killed them Saturday, when they allowed four straight power-play goals.

Predators coach John Hynes said Sunday that All-Star goalie Juuse Saros would not play in Game 4. Saros has missed this series, along with the final two games of the regular season, with a lower-body injury.

He’s been skating but not doing much else during limited practice time.

“We know the situation,” forward Filip Forsberg said. “We just have to come in and try to play our best game. We have to show them our best.”

