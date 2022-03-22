How Patrick Beverley confrontation stuck out to Warriors’ Moses Moody

How Pat Bev confrontation stuck out to Moody during rookie year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors rookie Moses Moody has grown tremendously over the course of the season. Despite being only 19-years-old, the 2021 lottery pick is wise beyond his years and his game reflects it.

After riding the bench the majority of the early part of the season and then having a productive stint in the G League, Moody returned to the Warriors more confident than ever, hitting over 49 percent of his shots from deep over a 15-game stretch.

Despite hitting six 3-pointers against the Spurs and scoring 30 points against the Denver Nuggets, Moody identifies one moment against the Minnesota Timberwolves that really stands out as a “welcome to the NBA” memory.

“We were playing the Timberwolves, and Pat [Beverley] was guarding me,” Moody said on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast. “He went to Arkansas and all that back in the day. He was guarding me, and I was jabbing, and he put his arms back and backed up and says ‘shoot it, shoot the ball, shoot the ball’ so I said ‘alright’ and I sprayed it and knocked it down and I got to talking stuff to him back down the court.”

Moody, like Beverley, went to the University of Arkansas for their collegiate careers, and after watching “Pat Bev” for so many years, was quite familiar with his notorious antics and defensive capabilities.

“That was cool, just that moment, just he tried me, I handled business,” Moody said confidently.

RELATED: Why Steph’s trainer is confident in quick return from injury

Moody also fondly recalls his first points in the NBA, when he drove baseline past Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

“My first bucket, at Staples Center, against the Lakers, that was cool,” Moody recalled.

So what personal accomplishment will Moody have to do next to bookmark as an important memory in his NBA journey? The answer derives from wise words imparted by a long-time NBA veteran.

“Avery Bradley told me in the preseason, he said ‘Summer League is nothing like preseason, preseason is nothing like regular season, regular season is nothing like the playoffs, and the playoffs is nothing like the Finals’,” Moody shared. “So going through this journey, I feel like once I kind of get to each milestone then there will separately be brand new experiences, brand new emotions, brand new feelings.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast