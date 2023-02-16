How Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Kept Their Baby Boy’s Birth Private

Need to keep a secret? Just ask Paris Hilton for her hot tips.

The heiress, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate, has revealed how the pair kept their baby news private.

“My entire life has been so public,” Paris, 41, told Harper’s Bazaar for its March 2023 cover story. “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

After the sweet baby news broke on Jan. 24, Paris gave fans their first glimpse of the newborn by sharing a photo of her hand wrapped around his to Instagram and writing, “You are already loved beyond words.”

But before this, hardly anyone knew the reality TV star and the venture capitalist were growing their family.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Paris entered the hospital on the day her surrogate was giving birth in a brunette wig and hoodie, further concealing her identity by checking in under a different name. As the magazine notes, only she, Carter and the surrogate knew the baby was coming at this time—not even their immediate families.

After leaving the hospital with the newborn, they spent two days alone at home as a family of three, only sharing their new addition when it seemed like the news was about to break. And their son’s privacy continues to be of the utmost importance to Paris.

“I want to protect him and to be with him every second,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

While she and Carter have yet to reveal their baby’s name, the businesswoman did detail some moments she’s loving about motherhood so far, telling the magazine she sings him “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and, of course, the acoustic version of her hit “Stars Are Blind.”

And Paris—who has previously spoken about her IVF journey—and Carter hope to add to their family one day, with Harper’s Bazaar reporting she completed her seventh egg retrieval in early December. As for whether she’s hoping for a boy or girl? The magazine stated that she is determined to have a daughter in the future.

The arrival of Paris and Carter’s son comes a little more than a year after the pair tied the knot in November 2021.

“I’ve wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl,” she told E! News in December 2022. “I always loved kids, but I just never found the person I could trust to do that with. But now that I did, I just can’t wait. And he’s going to be the best father and we’re just going to have the most magical life together.”

And last week, Paris celebrated Carter’s 42nd birthday with a tribute on Instagram, calling him “the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy.”

“I’m so proud to call you mine,” she wrote alongside the Feb. 5 post. “Here’s to all your dreams coming true! Love you forever.”

