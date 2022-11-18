How much will it cost to see Ohio State football in 2023? OSU releases 2023 ticket prices

Even with two games left in the 2022 regular season, Ohio State football has turned its attention to its 2023 home schedule.

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule of Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Prices for individual games will start at $39 for Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, while tickets for the Penn State game are as high as $308.

Public season ticket prices will start at $398 for the cheapest seating zone at Ohio Stadium. Student season tickets will remain at $34 per game, which has not changed since the 2013 season.

Here’s a look at the ticket prices for each home game for the Ohio State schedule in 2023

Opponent Zone 1 Zone 2 Zone 3 Zone 4 Zone 5 Zone 6 Youngstown State $101 $90 $80 $69 $59 $39 Western Kentucky $101 $90 $80 $69 $59 $39 Maryland $153 $137 $121 $105 $90 $59 Penn State $308 $276 $244 $212 $181 $119 Michigan State $230 $206 $182 $158 $135 $89 Minnesota $177 $159 $141 $122 $104 $69 Season Ticket (Public) $944 $846 $750 $650 $555 $398 Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff) $774 $693 $615 $533 $456 $325 Season Ticker (Student) $204 $204

Ohio State will also play Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan on the road in 2023.

Ohio State 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Bloomington, Ind.

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, West Lafayette, Ind.

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Piscataway, N.J.

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.

College football rankings 2022

Here’s a look at the College Football Playoff’s third ranking of the 2022 season.

Story continues

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) USC (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Clemson (9-1) Utah (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Oregon (8-2) North Carolina (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) UCLA (8-2) Washington (8-2) Notre Dame (7-3) Florida State (7-3) UCF (8-2) Tulane (8-2) Oklahoma State (7-3) Oregon State (7-3) NC State (7-3) Cincinnati (8-2)

Ohio State football’s 2022 schedule

Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Nov. 19: Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, Md., 3:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 26: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Columbus, Ohio, noon, FOX

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football 2023 ticket prices for 2023 home games