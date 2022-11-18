How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some locations in western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books.

The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Here’s how much snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

RUSHFORD – 4 inches

ALFRED – 1.8 inches

ANGELICA – 2 inches

WELLSVILLE – 2 inches

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

LITTLE VALLEY – 12 inches

PERRYSBURG – 6.1 inches

CATTARAUGUS – 10.5 inches

ISCHUA – 7.3 inches

ALLEGANY STATE PARK – 5.5 inches

FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches

OLEAN – 3.5 inches

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

GERRY – 12 inches

CASSADAGA – 8 inches

KENNEDY – 12.1 inches

JAMESTOWN – 8.9 inches

FREDONIA – 11.5 inches

DEWITTVILLE – 6 inches

FALCONER- 9 inches

DUNKIRK – 10.5 inches

MAYVILLE – 8.5 inches

DEWITTVILLE – 8.5 inches

ERIE COUNTY

GENESEE COUNTY

CORFU -10.5 inches

STAFFORD – 10 inches

LE ROY – 6 inches

BATAVIA – 12 inches

JEFFERSON COUNTY

LEWIS COUNTY

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

MOUNT MORRIS – 1 inch

DANSVILLE – 1 inch

MONROE COUNTY

HAMLIN – 2.3 inches

SCOTTSVILLE – 2.1 inches

HONEOYE FALLS – 2 inches

NORTH CHILI – 1.9 inches

BROCKPORT – 1 inch

PITTSFORD – 1 inch

FAIRPORT – 0.8 inch

PENFIELD – 1.6 inches

NIAGARA COUNTY

ONTARIO COUNTY

CANANDAIGUA – 1 inch

GENEVA – 0.4 inch

ORLEANS COUNTY

LAKESIDE – 1.2 inches

MEDINA – 3.1 inches

OSWEGO COUNTY

MEXICO – 16.8 inches

MINETTO – 10.7 inches

OSWEGO – 7.3 inches

LACONA – 6.3 inches

FULTON – 5 inches

WAYNE COUNTY

WALWORTH – 0.5 inch

PALMYRA – 0.3 inch

MACEDON – 0.4 inch

WYOMING COUNTY

