How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

by

AccuWeather forecasters say a blockbuster lake-effect snowstorm will bury some locations in western New York with feet of snow, grind travel to a halt and possibly stamp new marks in the weather history books.

The National Weather Service said the snow could paralyze the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Here’s how much snow has fallen since Wednesday in western New York.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

  • RUSHFORD – 4 inches

  • ALFRED – 1.8 inches

  • ANGELICA – 2 inches

  • WELLSVILLE – 2 inches

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

  • LITTLE VALLEY – 12 inches

  • PERRYSBURG – 6.1 inches

  • CATTARAUGUS – 10.5 inches

  • ISCHUA – 7.3 inches

  • ALLEGANY STATE PARK – 5.5 inches

  • FRANKLINVILLE- 4 inches

  • OLEAN – 3.5 inches

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY

  • GERRY – 12 inches

  • CASSADAGA – 8 inches

  • KENNEDY – 12.1 inches

  • JAMESTOWN – 8.9 inches

  • FREDONIA – 11.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE – 6 inches

  • FALCONER- 9 inches

  • DUNKIRK – 10.5 inches

  • MAYVILLE – 8.5 inches

  • DEWITTVILLE – 8.5 inches

ERIE COUNTY

GENESEE COUNTY

  • CORFU -10.5 inches

  • STAFFORD – 10 inches

  • LE ROY – 6 inches

  • BATAVIA – 12 inches

JEFFERSON COUNTY

LEWIS COUNTY

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

  • MOUNT MORRIS – 1 inch

  • DANSVILLE – 1 inch

MONROE COUNTY

  • HAMLIN – 2.3 inches

  • SCOTTSVILLE – 2.1 inches

  • HONEOYE FALLS – 2 inches

  • NORTH CHILI – 1.9 inches

  • BROCKPORT – 1 inch

  • PITTSFORD – 1 inch

  • FAIRPORT – 0.8 inch

  • PENFIELD – 1.6 inches

NIAGARA COUNTY

ONTARIO COUNTY

  • CANANDAIGUA – 1 inch

  • GENEVA – 0.4 inch

ORLEANS COUNTY

  • LAKESIDE – 1.2 inches

  • MEDINA – 3.1 inches

OSWEGO COUNTY

  • MEXICO – 16.8 inches

  • MINETTO – 10.7 inches

  • OSWEGO – 7.3 inches

  • LACONA – 6.3 inches

  • FULTON – 5 inches

WAYNE COUNTY

  • WALWORTH – 0.5 inch

  • PALMYRA – 0.3 inch

  • MACEDON – 0.4 inch

WYOMING COUNTY

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: