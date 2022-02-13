How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.
The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion after a three-hole playoff with Ryder Cup teammate and six-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Playing the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time that day, Scheffler buried a birdie putt to get up-and-down from a fairway bunker to take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Cantlay earned $893,800.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
Prize money
|
Position
|
Player
|
Score
|
Earnings
|
1*
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
-16
|
$1,476,000
|
1
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
-16
|
$893,800
|
T3
|
Xander Schauffele
|
-15
|
$434,600
|
T3
|
Brooks Koepka
|
-15
|
$434,600
|
T3
|
Sahith Theegala
|
-15
|
$434,600
|
T6
|
Billy Horschel
|
-14
|
$287,000
|
T6
|
Alex Noren
|
-14
|
$287,000
|
T8
|
Justin Thomas
|
-13
|
$248,050
|
T8
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
-13
|
$248,050
|
T10
|
Jon Rahm
|
-12
|
$198,850
|
T10
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
-12
|
$198,850
|
T10
|
Patton Kizzire
|
-12
|
$198,850
|
T10
|
Keith Mitchell
|
-12
|
$198,850
|
T14
|
Brian Harman
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Martin Laird
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Chris Kirk
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Bubba Watson
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Tom Hoge
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T14
|
Max Homa
|
-11
|
$133,250
|
T21
|
Scott Stallings
|
-10
|
$96,350
|
T21
|
Garrick Higgo
|
-10
|
$96,350
|
T23
|
Sam Ryder
|
-9
|
$79,130
|
T23
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
-9
|
$79,130
|
T23
|
J.T. Poston
|
-9
|
$79,130
|
T26
|
Si Woo Kim
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Cameron Young
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Keegan Bradley
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Brendon Todd
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Sung Kang
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Adam Hadwin
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T26
|
Talor Gooch
|
-8
|
$58,630
|
T33
|
Russell Knox
|
-7
|
$45,715
|
T33
|
Russell Henley
|
-7
|
$45,715
|
T33
|
Carlos Ortiz
|
-7
|
$45,715
|
T33
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
-7
|
$45,715
|
37
|
Lucas Glover
|
-6
|
$40,590
|
T38
|
Troy Merritt
|
-5
|
$35,670
|
T38
|
Corey Conners
|
-5
|
$35,670
|
T38
|
Adam Scott
|
-5
|
$35,670
|
T38
|
K.H. Lee
|
-5
|
$35,670
|
T38
|
Kevin Kisner
|
-5
|
$35,670
|
T43
|
Stewart Cink
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T43
|
Zach Johnson
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T43
|
Kevin Chappell
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T43
|
Martin Trainer
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T43
|
Abraham Ancer
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T43
|
Francesco Molinari
|
-4
|
$26,705
|
T49
|
Ryan Moore
|
-3
|
$20,869
|
T49
|
Branden Grace
|
-3
|
$20,869
|
T49
|
Doug Ghim
|
-3
|
$20,869
|
T49
|
Harry Higgs
|
-3
|
$20,869
|
T53
|
Kramer Hickok
|
-2
|
$19,303
|
T53
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
-2
|
$19,303
|
T53
|
Luke List
|
-2
|
$19,303
|
T53
|
Brice Garnett
|
-2
|
$19,303
|
T53
|
Kevin Tway
|
-2
|
$19,303
|
T58
|
Brian Stuard
|
-1
|
$18,696
|
T58
|
Matt Jones
|
-1
|
$18,696
|
T60
|
Jordan Spieth
|
E
|
$18,368
|
T60
|
Hudson Swafford
|
E
|
$18,368
|
T62
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
+1
|
$18,040
|
T62
|
Joel Dahmen
|
+1
|
$18,040
|
64
|
Austin Eckroat
|
+2
|
$17,794
|
65
|
Peter Malnati
|
+3
|
$17,630
|
66
|
Sepp Straka
|
+7
|
$17,466
|
67
|
Charley Hoffman
|
+9
|
$17,302