How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion after a three-hole playoff with Ryder Cup teammate and six-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Playing the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time that day, Scheffler buried a birdie putt to get up-and-down from a fairway bunker to take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Cantlay earned $893,800.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1*

Scottie Scheffler

-16

$1,476,000

1

Patrick Cantlay

-16

$893,800

T3

Xander Schauffele

-15

$434,600

T3

Brooks Koepka

-15

$434,600

T3

Sahith Theegala

-15

$434,600

T6

Billy Horschel

-14

$287,000

T6

Alex Noren

-14

$287,000

T8

Justin Thomas

-13

$248,050

T8

Hideki Matsuyama

-13

$248,050

T10

Jon Rahm

-12

$198,850

T10

Matt Fitzpatrick

-12

$198,850

T10

Patton Kizzire

-12

$198,850

T10

Keith Mitchell

-12

$198,850

T14

Brian Harman

-11

$133,250

T14

Martin Laird

-11

$133,250

T14

Chris Kirk

-11

$133,250

T14

Bubba Watson

-11

$133,250

T14

Louis Oosthuizen

-11

$133,250

T14

Tom Hoge

-11

$133,250

T14

Max Homa

-11

$133,250

T21

Scott Stallings

-10

$96,350

T21

Garrick Higgo

-10

$96,350

T23

Sam Ryder

-9

$79,130

T23

Sebastián Muñoz

-9

$79,130

T23

J.T. Poston

-9

$79,130

T26

Si Woo Kim

-8

$58,630

T26

Cameron Young

-8

$58,630

T26

Keegan Bradley

-8

$58,630

T26

Brendon Todd

-8

$58,630

T26

Sung Kang

-8

$58,630

T26

Adam Hadwin

-8

$58,630

T26

Talor Gooch

-8

$58,630

T33

Russell Knox

-7

$45,715

T33

Russell Henley

-7

$45,715

T33

Carlos Ortiz

-7

$45,715

T33

Rory Sabbatini

-7

$45,715

37

Lucas Glover

-6

$40,590

T38

Troy Merritt

-5

$35,670

T38

Corey Conners

-5

$35,670

T38

Adam Scott

-5

$35,670

T38

K.H. Lee

-5

$35,670

T38

Kevin Kisner

-5

$35,670

T43

Stewart Cink

-4

$26,705

T43

Zach Johnson

-4

$26,705

T43

Kevin Chappell

-4

$26,705

T43

Martin Trainer

-4

$26,705

T43

Abraham Ancer

-4

$26,705

T43

Francesco Molinari

-4

$26,705

T49

Ryan Moore

-3

$20,869

T49

Branden Grace

-3

$20,869

T49

Doug Ghim

-3

$20,869

T49

Harry Higgs

-3

$20,869

T53

Kramer Hickok

-2

$19,303

T53

Joseph Bramlett

-2

$19,303

T53

Luke List

-2

$19,303

T53

Brice Garnett

-2

$19,303

T53

Kevin Tway

-2

$19,303

T58

Brian Stuard

-1

$18,696

T58

Matt Jones

-1

$18,696

T60

Jordan Spieth

E

$18,368

T60

Hudson Swafford

E

$18,368

T62

Stephan Jaeger

+1

$18,040

T62

Joel Dahmen

+1

$18,040

64

Austin Eckroat

+2

$17,794

65

Peter Malnati

+3

$17,630

66

Sepp Straka

+7

$17,466

67

Charley Hoffman

+9

$17,302

