How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 25-year-old Texan earned his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open in dramatic fashion after a three-hole playoff with Ryder Cup teammate and six-time winner Patrick Cantlay. Playing the 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale for a fourth time that day, Scheffler buried a birdie putt to get up-and-down from a fairway bunker to take home the top prize of $1,476,000. Cantlay earned $893,800.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Prize money