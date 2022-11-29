How Much Money Do You Need To Retire at 57?

To most of us who have to go to work every day, retirement sounds wonderful. Getting out of the rat race early sounds like an even better idea. Instead of working until we’re in our 60s, retiring a decade earlier would give us that much more time to enjoy the good life. The question is: To retire at age 57—10 years sooner than the full Social Security retirement age for those born after 1960—how much money will it take?

Key Takeaways Retiring at age 57 takes careful financial planning.

If you earn the maximum in Social Security, it will make it easier to stretch your dollars.

You will need to use your savings during retirement until Social Security kicks in at age 67.

If you take Social Security at age 62, the amount you receive will be lower than if you wait.

How Much Income Do You Need?

Let’s do some informal, back-of-the-napkin calculations to get a ballpark idea of how much income is required to make the dream come true.

Jot down the amount of money you spent last year. If you spent $55,000 to maintain your lifestyle, then you need the equivalent of $55,000 a year starting at age 57. If you spent $100,000, $200,000, $250,000, or some other amount last year, then that is the number you will need.

This assumes that the lifestyle you want next year is the same lifestyle that you enjoyed last year, so you need adequate savings and other income sources to pay your bills until you reach full retirement age at 67 and your full Social Security benefit kicks in to help.

But it doesn’t take into account things that might affect your expenses in a major way—either pleasant (a trip around the world) or unpleasant (a serious illness).

It also ignores the insidious effects of inflation.

How Much Savings Do You Need?

If you retire, the earned income stream is shut off. So, how much in savings do you need to pay the bills?

All other things being equal, you’ll need to have about 10 times the amount of your expenses saved up (not counting interest) in order to generate sufficient income on which to live until you can start collecting Social Security benefits at age 67.