How Much Do Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft’s CEOs Make?

Jeff Bezos became a billionaire and one of the richest men in the world as the founder and long-time CEO of Amazon  (AMZN) – Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. He held that chair until July 2021 when he stepped aside to spend more time focused on his space company, Blue Origin.

His replacement, Andy Jassy, may not become a billionaire right away, but his compensation package has him well on his way, Jassy will have a total compensation package of $212 million, but it’s not simply a big paycheck.

“Jassy received a restricted stock unit award for 61,000 shares, which vests over 10 years from grant, from 2023 through 2031, with more than 80% of the shares scheduled to vest between 5 and 10 years after grant,” the company shared in a proxy filing. 

