How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia  (NVDA) – Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) – Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report and others are now at the forefront of many investors’ trading screens.

AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs. Eventually, the selling caught up with them though.

Shares of AMD came tumbling down in January, ultimately bottoming near $100 in late January. This was a robust support zone, not just because of it being psychologically relevant, but because it was a big breakout level for AMD.

