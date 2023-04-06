How many players make the cut, and what is the rule?

The Masters instituted a 36-hole cut in 1957. Until 1961, it was the low 40 players and ties moving on for the final two rounds. From 1962-2012, it was the low 44 players and ties and those within 10 strokes of the leader. From 2013-2019, the low 50 players and ties and those within 10 strokes of the leader qualified for the final 36 holes. Beginning in 2020, the low 50 players and ties qualify for the final 36 holes.

Who has made the most cuts at the Masters?

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters cuts made with 37, followed by Fred Couples and Gary Player who each made the cut 30 times.

Raymond Floyd and Bernhard Langer made the cut 27 times each, followed by Phil Mickelson (26), Ben Crenshaw (25) and Tom Watson (24). Billy Casper, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods each made the cut 23 times.

Most consecutive Masters cuts

Fred Couples and Gary Player share the record of 23 consecutive cuts made at the Masters. Couples’ streak went from 1983-2007 and Player’s from 1959-1982 (Player missed the tournament in 1973 because of a medical issue).Tiger Woods has made 22 consecutive cuts from 1997-2022 and will join a share for the record if he makes the cut this year.

Tom Watson made 21 consecutive cuts from 1975-1995 and and Bernhard Langer (1984-2002) and Gene Littler (1961-1980) each made 19 straight cuts.

Highest and lowest Masters cut scores

The lowest cut score of 143 (1 under par) sent players to the weekend rounds at the Masters in 2020. The highest cut score of 154 (10 over par) was good enough in 1982. The average cut score at the Masters is 148.44.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters cut rule 2023: Here’s how many players make the cut