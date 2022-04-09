How many players make the cut, and what is the rule?

The Masters has always had a limited field, but in 1957 it instituted a 36-hole cut with the low 40 players and ties moving on.

In 1962, the cut was changed to low 44 and ties. In 1966, the cut was amended to include anyone within 10 shots of the lead at the midway point.

From 2013 to 2019, the cut included the top 50 players and ties, plus anyone within 10 strokes of the leader.

The most recent cut rule change came in 2020 and is still in effect for 2022, with the low 50 players and ties qualifying for the final 36 holes.

Competitors who miss the cut are welcome to stick around Augusta National and watch the weekend action, but most professionals choose to move on.

That is unless they happen to be the defending champion, who is required to help the winner slip into his green jacket at the conclusion of play.

Who has made the most cuts at the Masters?

Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters cuts made with 37, followed by Fred Couples and Gary Player who each made the cut 30 times.

Nicklaus missed the cut in 1967 after winning in both 1965 and 1966. That earned him the lead headline the next day in The Augusta Chronicle with “Golden Bear muffs cutoff by a stroke.” Rounds of 72 and 79 derailed his attempt at a third consecutive win.

“There’ll be another day,” said Nicklaus, who became the first defending champ to miss the cut. “The world isn’t going to change that much just because this happened to me.”

The early morning sun hits the main scoreboard on no. 18 before the start of Sunday’s final round of the 2021 Masters.

Most consecutive Masters cuts

We have a tie. Fred Couples and Gary Player share the record of 23 consecutive cuts made at the Masters. Couples’ streak went from 1983-2007 and Player’s from 1959-1982 (Player missed the tournament in 1973 because of a medical issue).

Highest and lowest Masters cut scores

The lowest cut score of 143 (1 under par) sent players to the weekend rounds at the Masters in 2020. The highest cut score of 154 (10 over par) was good enough in 1982. The average cut score at the Masters is 148.43.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: What is the cut at the Masters? Here’s what you need to know