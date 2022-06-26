How many abortions were recorded in Kentucky before the ban? Here’s the state data

Abortion has been banned in Kentucky as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade precedent Friday. The commonwealth recorded more than 4,000 pregnancy terminations in 2020, despite restrictions on the procedure.

Reproductive health care was not widely available in Kentucky even before the near-total ban, as only six facilities within the commonwealth reported performing abortions in 2020, the most recent year for which data were available.

Who terminated pregnancies in Kentucky in 2020, and where were abortions performed? Kentucky’s Annual Abortion Report of 2020 provides demographic information about patients.

Kentuckians, what questions do you have about abortion access and laws? Let us know

Who received abortions in Kentucky?

There were 4,104 abortions recorded in Kentucky in 2020.

Patients receiving reproductive care are primarily commonwealth residents in their 20s who have a college education. The gestation week with the greatest number of terminations was six, and only 225 were reported at the 16th week or later.

The most common type of abortion in the commonwealth is non-surgical.

Cases by facility

EMW Women’s Surgical Center Louisville: 3,724

Norton Hospital: 1

Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital: 1

Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest: 368

University of Kentucky Health Care: 1

University of Louisville: 9

State of residence

Kentucky: 3,487

Indiana: 401

Tennessee: 153

Ohio: 31

West Virginia: 16

Virginia: 4

Mississippi: 3

Louisiana: 2

One patient each from Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey and Texas received an abortion in Kentucky in 2020.

Patient age

Under 15: 13

15-19: 353

20-24: 1,192

25-29: 1,229

30-34: 779

35-39: 399

40 or older: 139

Marital status

Unmarried: 3,581

Married: 523

Patient race

Indigenous: 5

Black: 1,418

White: 2,227

Other: 448

Unknown: 6

Education level

Elementary (grades 0-12): 1,880

College (1-4 years): 2,199

College (5 or more years): 3

Unknown: 22

Clinical estimate of gestation weeks

4: 1

5: 163

6: 1,156

7: 778

8: 631

9: 364

10: 201

11: 167

12: 136

13: 86

14: 77

15: 70

16: 49

17: 55

18: 59

19: 33

20: 43

21: 34

22: 0

23: 1

Story continues

Procedure type

Number of previous live births, still living

0: 1,387

1: 1,092

2: 931

3: 426

4: 179

5: 52

6: 19

7: 8

8: 6

9: 1

10: 3

Previous pregnancies resulting in miscarriage

0: 3,249

1: 648

2: 147

3: 39

4: 12

5: 3

6: 3

7: 1

8: 0

9: 0

10: 1

11: 0

12: 0

13: 1

Previous number of abortions

0: 2,685

1: 925

2: 310

3: 108

4: 34

5: 21

6: 12

7: 3

8: 1

9: 1

10: 3

11: 0

12: 1

Complications

No complications reported: 4,074

Incomplete abortion or retained tissue: 18

Other: 6

Unknown: 6

What questions do you have about abortion rights in Kentucky? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email [email protected]