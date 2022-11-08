How major crypto tokens are reacting after reports of Binance’s acquisition of FTX

Most crypto prices jumped Tuesday on news that Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has signed a letter of intent to acquire rival FTX, but prices are still mostly lower than on Monday.
Sam Bankman-Fried, chief executive and founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted on Tuesday that the exchange has entered into a strategic transaction with Binance, pending due diligence.
Here is how crypto prices are doing after the news was announed, according to CoinDesk data:
Bitcoin
BTCUSD,
: The price was around $19,350 before the announcement. The Bitcoin price is currently at $20,590.30, a change of -0.66% over the past 24 hours.
Ethereum
ETHE,
: Price of Ethereum was around $1,438 before the announcement, and is currently at $1,562. This is a change of -1.54% over the past 24 hours.
Binance Coin: The Binance Coin price is $380.77, a change of 13.49% over the past 24 hours. Price before the announcement was $323.
Binance USD: The Binance USD price, which is a stablecoin, is $1.00, a change of -0.18% over the past 24 hours. The price has remained relatively stable since the announcement at 0.99.
Dogecoin
DOGEUSD,
: The price of Dogecoin has gone from 0.099 to 0.1088 since the announcement. The Dogecoin price is a change of -5.99% over the past 24 hours.