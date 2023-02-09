How Kyrie Irving fared in Mavericks debut vs. Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kyrie Irving era in Dallas is underway.

Three days after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets, Irving suited up in a Mavericks uniform for the first time on Wednesday night. And what a debut it was.

Despite being down Luka Doncic, the Mavs defeated the Clippers 110-104 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Irving scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field, 4-for-8 from 3 and 2-for-2 from the line. He also tallied five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block while committing five turnovers in 37 minutes of action.

After missing his first two shots, Irving scored his first points as a Maverick on a midrange jumper in the first quarter.

The eight-time All-Star then drilled triples on the next two offensive possessions.

Those were two of 17 Dallas 3-pointers on the night. The Mavs shot a blistering 48.6% from deep and 52.6% overall.

Irving capped his debut with a highlight-reel finish at the rim to help Dallas close out the victory.

Next up for Irving and Co. is back-to-back games against the Kings in Sacramento on Friday and Saturday. Doncic, who has missed three straight games due to a heel contusion, could make his return in Sacramento.

Irving is set to make his home debut with the Mavs on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.