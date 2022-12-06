How Klay Thompson feels passing Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd on 3-point list

How Klay feels passing Dirk, J-Kidd on all-time 3-point list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the Warriors falling 112-104 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center, Klay Thompson did achieve personal history, passing Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

Thompson moved into 13th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list after going 8-of-16 from beyond the arc against the Pacers.

After injuries forced the veteran guard to miss significant time, the 32-year-old appreciates the little moments in his NBA career, and this is one of them.

“Grew up loving both those guys, especially Dirk because he’s a shooter and JK, just as a baller, Bay legend,” Thompson told reporters postgame. “So yeah, it means a lot to me. I don’t take that for granted. Two of the all-time greats right there, so that means a lot to me.”

Steph Curry sits atop at No. 1 on the all-time 3-pointers made list, and he hopes that Thompson continues to climb up and surpass more legendary players after the time missed due to injuries.

“Some people kind of say it’s like a matter of time, but you appreciate all those moments because, you know, just being able to play these games after what he’s been through is just amazing and something that you shouldn’t just gloss over,” Curry told reporters postgame.

“I’m sure the rest of his career slowly keep climbing up that list, and there will be a lot of respect for him as a shooter, him as a clutch guy, to knock it down no matter where he’s at. He set a high standard for what shooting the basketball is in today’s game.”

RELATED: Warriors observations: Steph Curry goes cold in home loss to Pacers

The next name Thompson will pass is Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who sits 12th with 2,028 3-pointers made.

Golden State will go up against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Arena, where Thompson can continue his climb.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast