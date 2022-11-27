How James Wiseman fared in fifth G League Santa Cruz assignment game

How Wiseman fared in fifth G League assignment game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For as much potential as James Wiseman has, his performances with the Santa Cruz Warriors haven’t been overly dominant. But he is filling up the stat sheet during his G League assignment.

In his fifth game with the Sea Dubs, Wiseman recorded another double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a tough loss to the Stockton Kings on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick finished the game 5-of-11 from the field, missed all three of his 3-point attempts and made both of his free throws. He was a minus-11 on the night.

The 7-foot center showed off a variety of shots against Stockton, hitting a floater and a mid-range jump in addition to throwing down a dunk.

The Warriors don’t necessarily need to see Wiseman score while he’s with Santa Cruz. They want him to do the other things that could make him valuable in the NBA, and the 21-year-old showed some of those elements Saturday.

RELATED: Wiseman throws down nasty dunk in fourth G League game

Wiseman has been with the Sea Dubs for almost two weeks, and with Golden State on the road for the next few days, it doesn’t appear as if his time in Santa Cruz will end soon. Santa Cruz’s next game isn’t until Friday, Dec. 2.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast