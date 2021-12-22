How Jalen Hurts’ response to coach’s tongue-lashing showed he can be Eagles’ franchise QB

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts came over to the sideline after losing a fumble, and Nick Sirianni was waiting for him.

Sirianni wasn’t about to pat him on the back, or tell Hurts to keep his head up.

No, Sirianni was about to unload with some choice words for the quarterback after the Eagles’ second possession of the game ended with a second straight turnover that was about to put the Eagles into a 10-0 hole in the first quarter.

“I think Jalen responds to tough coaching. He likes tough coaching,” Sirianni said. “I wasn’t going to back down on him. I thought he was careless with the football, and I let him know that. We’re just honest with each other.”

This is where the coach-quarterback relationship can be at its most fragile, but also its most important.

And look no further than that for Hurts and the Eagles turning the game around and eventually wearing down the COVID-depleted Washington Football Team in their 27-17 win Tuesday night.

Rather than sulking, Hurts rallied and had what Sirianni called “one of the best football games I’ve seen him play.”

Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and that early interception.

But look beyond the stats to the back-story.

Hurts was playing his first game since spraining his ankle on Nov. 28 against the Giants, a game in which Hurts threw a career-high three interceptions.

Washington Football Team’s Jonathan Allen, left, sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half of an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hurts missed the next game, on Dec. 5 against the Jets, when his replacement, Gardner Minshew completed 80% of his passes in leading an Eagles’ victory. Then he had to furiously rehab his ankle through the Eagles’ bye week. The ankle was still an issue when the Eagles returned.

He would have been listed as questionable had the game been played as scheduled on Sunday. And then Hurts started out Tuesday with an interception and a lost fumble.

For those keeping count, that’s four interceptions and a lost fumble in five quarters. And it was no wonder fans were booing in the first quarter.

“You can hear the boos from the crowd,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “But we were all telling ourselves: ‘This game is far from over.’”

Still, there might have been doubts not only if Hurts is the Eagles’ franchise quarterback, but if he should be the quarterback for the rest of this season.

Of course, getting Hurts to admit he was feeling pressure is like getting Hurts to detail how his ankle was actually feeling.

In other words, good luck.

So when Hurts was asked if he threw the ball on certain plays as opposed to running, he replied simply: “Nah, I don’t think so.”

Instead, Hurts did enough running to show that he can, gaining 38 yards on 8 carries. His two rushing TDs gave him 10 for the season, setting a franchise record for a quarterback. More importantly, Hurts made the throws he needed to make.

The interception, for example, was a quick-out to Goedert to the sideline that led Goedert perfectly. Had Goedert caught the ball, then turned upfield, he could have gained at least 25 more yards.

Instead, the ball slipped through his hands, hit off his foot and caromed into the arms of WFT safety Landon Collins.

Hurts later threw a beautiful deep ball to Goedert that went for 45 yards. He rolled out and hit DeVonta Smith for 21 yards on the sideline.

He threw a beautiful 19-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass to Greg Ward in the fourth quarter to finally put the Football Team away.

Throughout this season, however, the open question on Hurts has always been whether he can succeed as a pocket passer.

Hurts’ running was never an issue. But on a still-healing ankle, Hurts had to find another way.

Sure, the Eagles 175 yards rushing for the seventh straight game, something that had never been done in franchise history, and something that hadn’t been done in the NFL since the Chicago Bears did it 36 years ago.

Hurts, still leads the Eagles in rushing with 733 yards, the most among NFL quarterbacks. But Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 131 yards Tuesday, his second straight game with more than 100 yards on the ground.

And Jordan Howard added 69 in his first game back after missing three with a knee injury.

But Hurts wasn’t as much of a factor.

“Without going into detail for competitive advantage reasons, we did things to help him out, and I’ll just keep it at that,” Sirianni said.

Added Goedert: “I think every game that he’s out there, he gets more comfortable … Anytime he feels like he can stay in the pocket, I feel like he does.

“He does a great job keeping his eyes down the field, and when he has to run, he is one of the most explosive quarterbacks in this league.”

But that explosiveness wasn’t there Tuesday, and who knows if it’ll be there when the Eagles play again just four days later, on Sunday against the Giants.

It certainly wasn’t when Sweat sacked Hurts in the first quarter and knocked the ball out.

At that point, Sirianni was angry, and he let Hurts know about it. Sirianni knew that he could chew out his quarterback because he, like Hurts, is the son of a coach.

“I made it clear to Coach all year, ‘You know, you can get on me a little bit,’” Hurts said. “So after the fumble, he came up to me and said what he had to say. Then later on in the game, he comes back and jokes with me and says, ‘I guess I’m just going to start coaching you like your dad coached you.’

“So it was a funny moment. Whatever he said worked.”

That doesn’t happen overnight. After all, it’s hard to imagine Sirianni, a first-year coach, getting on Hurts early in the season when Hurts and the rest of the offense were still learning each other.

But now it’s December. The Eagles are fighting for a playoff spot, and here they were, trailing Washington by 10 points after two turnovers on their first two possessions.

Sirianni lit into his quarterback, and Hurts responded.

“It’s all about communicating within a relationship,” Hurts said. “And those are things that we have obviously kind of over ltaken with time. We have taken steps together throughout all of this.”

They took another big step Tuesday night.

