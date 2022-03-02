How Isaiah Thomas fared in Hornets debut vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas is back in the NBA after lighting it up in the G League.

The former Boston Celtics star joined the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract Tuesday. The deal came after I.T. scored 42, 45, and 33 points in his three games with the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold.

Thomas debuted with the Hornets in their Wednesday night matchup vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 33-year-old played 14 minutes off the bench and contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3-PM), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Charlotte ended up with the win over Cleveland, 119-98. Thomas’ former C’s teammate Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 29 points.

Thomas continues to search for a full-time role in the NBA after signing 10-day deals with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season. His days as an All-Star are far behind him, but he continues to show he still can be a solid bench scorer when called upon.

The Celtics will see Thomas when they face off against the Hornets on March 9. Much to the chagrin of C’s fans, the game will take place in Charlotte.