‘How is that not a penalty?’ Twitter reacts to Jaguars’ big hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster

A scary play at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs game got NFL fans abuzz over what constitutes unnecessary roughness.

With about 7 minutes to go in the second quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster over the middle of the field. As Smith-Schuster was pulling in the pass, Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a heavy hit to knock the ball loose. Smith-Schuster hit the ground hard, and his arms went to the “fencing position,” a typical sign of a concussion.

Officials threw a flag on the play for Cisco’s hit on a defenseless receiver, but they rescinded the penalty, much to the chagrin of Chiefs fans both in the stadium and on social media.

Smith-Schuster was able to get on his feet and was taken to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Chiefs fans and reporters react on Twitter

The CBS crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were confused as to why the penalty on Cisco was taken back. Many following the game on social media were just as perplexed. Here’s a sample of reactions.

Jaguars fans and reporters react on Twitter

Jacksonville fans had a different take on the play.

The Chiefs led the Jaguars 20-7 at halftime.

