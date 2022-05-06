How Ime Udoka changed the Boston Celtics’ culture

At the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, it looked like more of the same from a mediocre Boston Celtics team underachieving in yet another season for reasons that were hard to put one’s finger on given how much talent and experience was on the roster and the shake-up in the offseason that saw a number of lesser players sent packing and a supposed upgrade at head coach in Ime Udoka.

But said new head coach did not lose faith in the style of play and messaging he had for the Celtics that he promised he would bring to bear on the team at the start of his tenure, which saw Boston transform into the best team in the league in the second half of the season.

How did Udoka change the culture of the team to create such a monster out of players who were largely the same as the team the Celtics had to start the season?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast recently dove into this very question, with hosts Evan Valenti and Adam Kaufman joining the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy to talk it over — check it out!

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

