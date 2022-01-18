‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget – The Hamden Journal

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget.

The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role in the CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother.

Saget voiced the character of Ted Mosby in the future as he tells his children the long version of the story of how he met their mother. Saget voiced future Mosby while Josh Radnor played the role in the present. The series ran for 9 seasons from 2005 to 2014.

Kim Cattrall plays a similar role in Hulu‘s standalone sequel How I Met Your Father, which opens in the year 2050 with her character Sophie telling her son the “unabridged version” of the story of how she met his dad. Hilary Duff portrays Sophie in the present, a New York singleton looking for love on Tinder and mostly failing miserably.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father are available to stream via Hulu now. New episodes will be released on forthcoming Tuesdays.