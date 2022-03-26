How High Can Cannabis Stocks Go From Here?

by

Cannabis stocks have been on fire over the past couple of days and when we look around the market, it’s not too surprising.

For starters, the stock market has done pretty well. The S&P 500 has wavered so far on Friday, but is close to flat on the session. It’s rallied in six of the past eight sessions, with one of those declines coming in at just 0.03% — I’d prefer to call it flat.

Regardless, we’ve obviously had a “risk-on” rally over the last two weeks. 

Further, we’ve seen prior short-squeeze candidates like GameStop  (GME) – Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) – Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report come roaring back to life.

