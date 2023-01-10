How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

How High Can Boeing Stock Go From Here? Check the Chart.

by

One of traders’ favorite opportunities comes from a premarket gap-down after an analyst downgrade. In the case of Boeing  (BA) – Get Free Report, we had just that on Tuesday.

Shares of Boeing opened lower by 2.25% on the day and fell as much as 2.4% before bouncing off the lows. After turning positive at one point, the stock was off almost 1% at last check despite a gently higher broad market.

The decline came after Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, while raising their price target to $220 from $213.