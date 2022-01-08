How Guide Dogs for the Blind is honoring Betty White

Guide Dogs for the Blind is honoring the late Betty White by naming one of their Golden Retriever puppies after her.

White, who died Dec. 31 at 99, was a lifelong animal lover who supported the Guide Dogs for the Blind among other animal organizations. CEO Christine Benninger told TMZ that White was a friend of the association for 35 years.

The puppy, who has been named BettyRose, will go to a puppy raiser when she’s around 6 weeks old. Betty herself was a raiser. She adopted a Golden Retriever named Pontiac who was her dog for many years.

GDB is the largest guide dog school in North America.