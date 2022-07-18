How Geraint Thomas can pull off the biggest shock in Tour de France history

Geraint Thomas is currently third in the overall standings, 2mins 43 secs behind the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard – GETTY IMAGES

The Tour de France has entered its final week with Geraint Thomas currently occupying the third podium spot, two minutes 43 seconds behind the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and just 21 seconds behind second placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The question is, does the Welshman, and his team Ineos Grenadiers, protect that place and follow wheels, hoping for one or both of the riders ahead to slip up? Or do they risk it all going for a famous victory?

Thomas, who has already won the Tour in 2018, and finished runner-up in 2019, suggested on the final rest day on Monday that he was prepared to do the latter. But he stressed there was no point in “attacking just for the sake of attacking – for the TV cameras”. It had to be well thought out and worth the risk.

Here, Telegraph Sport looks at Thomas’ options in the final week.

Let Pogacar and Vingegaard to trade blows, then swoop?

The safe option. And pretty much what Ineos have been doing so far in this Tour. With Vingegaard and Pogacar clearly the two strongest riders in the race, and with Pogacar never going to settle for second place, it makes sense to let the Slovenian and his UAE team throw the kitchen sink at Vingegaard and see what happens. If they knock each other out, Thomas could be there to pick up the pieces.

“Yeah, there is the possibility that it’s the third-dog-that-wins-the-bone type situation,” agrees a sporting director at a rival team who did not wish to be named. “But I don’t think that comes from Ineos letting Pogacar and Vingegaard blow each other out. I don’t see that happening to be honest. They’re too strong.

“I think Ineos have to take the fight to them if they want to win. I would say it’s going to take a huge move from Ineos to win this Tour. A Froome-at-the-2019-Giro-esque move [when Froome famously turned the race on its head with a long-range solo attack from 80km on stage 19].”



Use Filippo Ganna as a weapon?

Jumbo have arguably the rider of the race in Wout van Aert in their ranks. The super-strong Belgian played a key role last Wednesday when Vingegaard snatched the yellow jersey from Pogacar on the Col du Granon, getting in the day’s early break and then waiting for his team-mates and pulling hard for Jumbo in the last valley to soften up an already exhausted Pogacar ahead of the final climb. Ineos have their own turbo engine in Ganna, the world time trial champion. But again, the DS Telegraph Sport spoke to on Monday, did not see this as an option.

“I haven’t seen a very good Ganna here to be honest,” he says. “Relative to how good he has been at races like the UAE Tour, for instance, where he was climbing in the first group. I think a lot of riders are knackered because the speed in the race has been so high. And it’s not like you’ve got any valley roads in the Pyrenees anyway.”

Form alliances?

If you can’t beat em, join em? Thomas revealed after the stage to Mende on Saturday that Pogacar had sounded him out about working together to attack Vingegaard. The 36 year-old says he is not averse to teaming up with anyone. “It’s not like Pogacar is going to be ringing me up the night before to discuss tactics,” he said. “But if the situation comes where, you know, it works for both of us then it is just like any other race.”

The issue with teaming up with Pogacar to attack Vingegaard, or indeed Vingegaard to attack Pogacar, is that they are both ahead of Thomas on GC. The Welshman would likely gain only one place at best. He may fancy he can take time out of his rivals in the final day 40km time trial to Rocamadour, but he cannot rely on that. “I think Vingegaard and Pogacar are a step ahead of Geraint in that TT anyway,” says the DS. “He needs to take time before then if he wants to win this race.”



Use Yates and Pidcock in a long-range attack?

If Ineos want to really go for it, they may have to devise and execute something more ambitious in the Pyrenees. Tom Pidcock, at 8mins, might be allowed in the break. The real dream ticket would then be to get Yates – who is only 4mins down on GC and in fifth place overall – up the road too. “Yates is the obvious card to play,” agrees the DS. “I’m not sure how good his legs are but if Ineos can somehow get him up the road, he’s a threat… On paper Ineos should send Pidcock in the break and then try to launch Yates and just go with everything they have. Jumbo and UAE have the two strongest riders but they are both six-man teams now [Jumbo have lost two riders to Covid and UAE two to injury].

“They have weaknesses. UAE are riding a bit rubbish and Jumbo just seem a bit chaotic to me; a bit muddled with their tactics.

“A big attack could see Yates and Pidcock both lose their top 10 positions. But if Ineos want to win this race they have to be prepared to gamble. It’s just a question of when. I see Wednesday as a key day, with the four climbs, finishing on Peyragudes.”