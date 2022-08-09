How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.

Video Transcript

The FBI has raided former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

Unprecedented action.

An abomination.

They don’t want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.

He’s going to announce any day that he’s running for president in 2024. And this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump called the raid unannounced, and says it was not necessary or appropriate. And arguing that such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries.

This is third world–

Well, I mean, we do have examples.

–Banana Republic stuff.

This is some third world bull-[BLEEP] right here.

There’s no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family.

Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden is having sex on tape!

This is about weaponizing the justice system.

So the FBI has become a Praetorian Guard from Rome.

The FBI, right now, is the Gestapo.

There has to be zero trust of the FBI when it comes to political operations like this.

Well, we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that the DOJ and the FBI are actually interested in the rule of law.

If they can do this to a former and potentially future president, what can they do to you?

