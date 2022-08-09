How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.

Video Transcript

– The FBI has raided former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

– Unprecedented action.

– Unprecedented.

– Completely unprecedented.

– An abomination.

– They don’t want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.

– He’s going to announce any day that he’s running for president in 2024. And this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump.

– Mr. Trump called the raid unannounced, and says it was not necessary or appropriate. And arguing that such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries.

– This is third world–

– Well, I mean, we do have examples.

– –Banana Republic stuff.

– This is some third world bull-[BLEEP] right here.

– There’s no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family.

– Hunter Biden.

– Hunter Biden.

– The Hunter Biden scandal.

– Hunter Biden is having sex on tape!

– This is about weaponizing the justice system.

– The weaponization of federal agencies.

– The Department is being weaponized.

– So the FBI has become a Praetorian Guard from Rome.

– The FBI, right now, is the Gestapo.

– There has to be zero trust of the FBI when it comes to political operations like this.

– Well, we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that the DOJ and the FBI are actually interested in the rule of law.

– If they can do this to a former and potentially future president, what can they do to you?

– If this is what they’re able to do to the former president of the United States, think about what they could do to you.

– If they can do this to President Trump, what do you think they could do to the rest of us?