How Fox News reacted to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI had executed a search warrant on his Florida home. FBI officers reportedly removed more than a dozen boxes of evidence related to an investigation into Trump’s potential mishandling of classified documents. Here’s how Fox News reacted.
Video Transcript
– The FBI has raided former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.
– Unprecedented action.
– An abomination.
– They don’t want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024.
– He’s going to announce any day that he’s running for president in 2024. And this is a very convenient way to just throw a little more mud on Donald Trump.
– Mr. Trump called the raid unannounced, and says it was not necessary or appropriate. And arguing that such an assault could only take place in broken third world countries.
– This is third world–
– Well, I mean, we do have examples.
– –Banana Republic stuff.
– This is some third world bull-[BLEEP] right here.
– There’s no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family.
– Hunter Biden.
– This is about weaponizing the justice system.
– The weaponization of federal agencies.
– The Department is being weaponized.
– So the FBI has become a Praetorian Guard from Rome.
– The FBI, right now, is the Gestapo.
– There has to be zero trust of the FBI when it comes to political operations like this.
– Well, we need to disabuse ourselves of the notion that the DOJ and the FBI are actually interested in the rule of law.
– If they can do this to a former and potentially future president, what can they do to you?
