How fans reacted to KC Chiefs’ crushing loss to Bengals

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the first half of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, but it was Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals who came out with a 27-24 win in overtime.

The game wasn’t without its thrilling moments, though. Read on to see what had Chiefs Kingdom talking online throughout the game, and check out other Chiefs fans’ reactions here.

Pregame: Tom Cruise, Ashanti and spaghetti

First, none other than Tom Cruise showed up in a “Top Gun: Maverick” ad/appreciation of the AFC Championship before the game.

Ashanti sang the national anthem but it seemed like her microphone cut out, prompting fans to sing along and make Arrowhead Stadium loud:

And always remember, chili does not go on spaghetti, as the Royals reminded everyone:

Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill

The first Kansas City drive of the game consisted of 11 plays and 84 yards and culminated in a touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill. It took all of six minutes. That drive set the tone for the whole first half.

Later, Mahomes launched another long pass to Mecole Hardman.

Running in circles

In the first of many scrambles behind the line of scrimmage, Mahomes avoided a sack for a big touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, making the score 14-3.

That play even got the attention of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Then Mahomes connected again with Hardman.

Interceptions, field goals, collapse

Kansas City’s troubles started with a Mahomes interception at the end of the third quarter.

The score was tied 21-21 when Cincinnati made a 52-yard field goal for a 24-21 lead, the first time Kansas City trailed.

Kansas City fought back, utilizing how open Kelce always seemed to be in the second half of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

On third and goal near the end of the game, Mahomes was sacked for a 15-yard loss, forcing the Chiefs to try for a field goal. They got it on a 44-yard attempt, moving the game into overtime.

That overtime coin toss brought back some bad memories for Bills QB Josh Allen:

Story continues

Then, in overtime, Mahomes threw another interception, setting Cincinnati up for another field goal and a win.

The game ended with a 27-24 victory for the Cincinnati Bengals, and a lot of upset fans in Kansas City, but none of them more upset than Mahomes: