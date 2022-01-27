How experts pick playoff game so far

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to advance to the Super Bowl if they can overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC title game.

To do so, they’ll have to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the second time this season.

In the first encounter on January 2, the teams played in Cincinnati and the Bengals won 34-31 behind 446 passing yards and four touchdowns from Joe Burrow, with Ja’Marr Chase erupting for 266 receiving yards and three scores.

The rematch, of course, goes down at Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s how experts have made their picks so far in what should be one of the most interesting games of the year.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports says one of the bigger factors is that Orlando Brown of the Chiefs didn’t play in that Week 17 matchup, picking the Chiefs to win it 34-32:

“This will be another game about the two quarterbacks. Both will have success throwing it and both will roll up big numbers. In the end, the Chiefs are the better team, but it will be close. It will go down to the wire, but Kansas City will be moving on.”

John Breech, CBS Sports

One big x-factor for John Breech of CBS Sports when picking the Bengals to win in 34-31 fashion? The injury to Tyrann Mathieu:

“Since I’m fully expecting both offenses to go wild on Sunday, my pick is basically coming down to which defense I think will play better and right now and I think that’s the Bengals. The Bengals are better against the run, they’re better at getting sacks and although the two secondaries are about even, the Chiefs are dealing with a big injury this week with Tyrann Mathieu’s concussion.”

BJ Rudell, Pro Football Network

BJ Rudell of Pro Football Network examined the Joe Mixon factor while picking a 37-31 Chiefs win:

“Joe Mixon will feature prominently unless Kansas City builds a big second-half lead. The Chiefs are giving up 4.8 yards per carry — the NFL’s second-worst mark. While Mixon has struggled on the ground these past seven games, never topping 3.9 ypc and never exceeding 65 yards, his passing-game usage has been through the roof: 23 receptions in his last four contests. Assuming that continues, he’s a strong fantasy and DFS play.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

The big home-field advantage and Patrick Mahomes himself is why Bill Bender of Sporting News sees a 34-31 Chiefs win:

“But it’s still Mahomes in the AFC playoffs. Mahomes is 7-1 with 23 TDs and one interception in AFC playoff games, and the home-field advantage will be a difference maker. This will be close, too, and the Bengals prove they are going to be a force. Kansas City, however, makes one more big play in crunch time.”

Geoff Schwartz, Fox Sports

Geoff Schwartz of Fox Sports noted Mahomes’ only losses have come against Tom Brady and that zone coverage will win the day in a Chiefs victory:

“Those games were both to Tom Brady. The Bengals do not have Tom Brady. The Bengals’ offense can be bottled up with a fierce pass rush and zone coverage. The Chiefs would be stupid to do anything but that.”

