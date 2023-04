Elon Musk might disrupt



Deere



‘s core agricultural equipment market without even trying.

No, there isn’t some secret



Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) plan to sell electrically-powered tractors. Nor is the issue electric-vehicle company’s ambitions to build robots, which could do a variety of jobs, possibly including plant and harvest crops .The issue for



Deere



(DE) and its investors comes down to corn demand.